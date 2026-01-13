Who Is Palak Aujla? Singer Karan Aujla Allegedly Cheated On His Wife With US-Based Artist

Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla has found himself at the centre of online controversy after a US-based artist accused him of being in a secret relationship while married. The allegations, which surfaced on social media and Reddit, have triggered intense discussion among fans, especially as they involve his wife, Palak Aujla, who has largely stayed away from public drama.

As the claims continue to circulate, here's a closer look at who Palak Aujla is and her life with the singer.

Who is Palak Aujla?

Palak Aujla is a Canada-based makeup artist and entrepreneur who has built a name for herself in the beauty industry. As per her Instagram bio, she is the founder and CEO of "Maison Palké," a beauty salon operating in Canada.

Despite being married to one of Punjabi music's biggest stars, Palak has maintained her own professional identity. She is fairly active on social media, with over 233,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares snippets of her work, lifestyle, and travel. However, she has kept personal details, including her age, private.

Karan Aujla & Palak's love story

Born Jaskaran Singh Aujla, Karan Aujla reportedly met Palak during their teenage years. Their relationship grew quietly over nearly a decade before the couple tied the knot in a destination wedding in Mexico in 2023.

Their wedding was celebrated by fans as a fairytale moment, with the singer often speaking about loyalty and love in his music. Since marriage, Palak has largely remained low-key, choosing to focus on her career rather than public appearances.

What Is the alleged controversy About?

The controversy erupted after a US-based artist, known on Instagram as msgorimusic and part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym, alleged she was involved in a "private relationship" with Karan Aujla. She claimed she was unaware that he was married at the time.

She further alleged that she was "silenced and publicly shamed" and accused Aujla's team of attempting to suppress the matter by contacting an Indian influencer to spread misinformation.

In a screenshot shared on Reddit, she stated, "Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major U.S. media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I’m choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they’re inspired by me speaking out."

Check it out below:

She later shared another statement on Monday, January 12, writing, "Too many women have been manipulated, shamed, and publicly rewritten so others could avoid accountability. I won't participate in that pattern anymore. This is for every woman who's been taught to shrink, doubt herself, or carry blame that was never hers. You don't need permission to stand in your integrity."

She added, "You don't need approval to speak clearly. Power doesn't yell. It doesn't chase. It stands. If you're a woman ready to rise, to learn how a grounded feminist leads with self-respect, clarity, and composure. This is how you take your power back.”

It is important to note that the exact timeline of the alleged relationship is still unknown.

Amid controversy, Palak post couple photo on Instagram

Shortly after the controversy began, Palak posted a photo of herself with Aujla on her Instagram story, choosing to leave it without a caption.

Meanwhile, Aujla has yet to make any official statement regarding the rumours.