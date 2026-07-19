Who Is Lakshmi Ammal? Viral Puducherry FIFA Jersey Seller Attrending World Cup 2026 Final Carnival

As football fans across the globe gear up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, one unexpected guest has become just as exciting as the match itself. Lakshmi Ammal, the cheerful jersey seller from Puducherry whose quirky pronunciations of football legends made the internet fall in love with her, is now set to attend the World Cup Final Carnival at FC Marina Vanagaram.

The announcement came through FC Marina Booking's official Instagram page, which shared a video of her with the caption, "Lakshmi Ammal has landed! She will be at the World Cup Final Carnival at FC Marina Vanagaram!"

Check out the video below:

From small jersey shop to internet fame

Lakshmi Ammal, whose real name is Selvi, never imagined becoming one of Indian football's most recognisable faces. She simply wanted to promote the jerseys sold at her modest shop in Puducherry.

Encouraged by children in her neighbourhood, she began posting Instagram Reels showcasing football jerseys. But it wasn't the jerseys alone that caught people's attention, it was her unforgettable Tamil versions of football stars' names.

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Lamine Yamal became "Lakshmi Ammal." David Beckham turned into "Beecom." Lionel Messi became "Urgent Lessi." Cristiano Ronaldo transformed into "Naroda." Neymar became "Nee Yaar," while Kylian Mbappé was affectionately called "Paapa."

What started as simple mispronunciations soon became viral entertainment, with millions of football lovers sharing her videos across all social media platforms.

More about her

Selvi hails from Thavalakuppam village in Puducherry. Before becoming a viral sensation, she worked at a railway station stall and later in a silk saree shop.

According to media reports, around two-and-a-half years ago, health issues forced her to quit her job. Determined to support her family, she started selling cotton dresses from home alongside her son Sivabalan. Jerseys were initially just a small part of the business before growing demand transformed the shop into a football merchandise destination.

Today, while her son serves as a Puducherry Commando, Selvi single-handedly manages the store. Even after becoming an internet celebrity, Selvi hasn't changed her business philosophy.

Visitors now travel from different cities simply to meet her, often spending time chatting with her regardless of whether they make a purchase.