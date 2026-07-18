'All Set For Finals': Spain Star Lamine Yamal Gets Fresh Hair Cut For FIFA World Cup; Video |

Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is making headlines once again, this time not just for his performances on the pitch but also for his stylish new look ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. As Spain prepares to face defending champions Argentina in the highly anticipated title clash on Sunday, July 19, a video of the young forward getting a fresh haircut has taken social media by storm.

The excitement surrounding the final has already been amplified by a viral throwback image of Lionel Messi posing with a baby Lamine Yamal during a commercial shoot years ago. Now, fans are talking about another trending moment featuring the Spanish star, his latest pre-final makeover.

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The viral clip, originally filmed on July 5 before Spain's clash against Portugal, shows Yamal receiving a sharp new haircut ahead of the tournament's crucial stages. The 19-year-old opted for his signature hairstyle, featuring closely faded sides while keeping his natural curls intact on top. A subtle blonde tint added a stylish finish, giving the young footballer a fresh and confident look before stepping onto football's biggest stage.

Interestingly, it wasn't just Yamal's haircut that grabbed attention online. The barber himself became a talking point after sharing the complete transformation video on social media.

In the clip, the celebrity barber makes a dramatic entrance by arriving in a luxurious Rolls-Royce, adding a touch of glamour to what would otherwise have been a routine grooming session. The extravagant arrival quickly caught the attention of football fans and social media users alike, with many praising the unique presentation.

Reports suggest that the barber travelled in the luxury vehicle specifically to give Yamal his trademark haircut while the youngster remained focused on Spain's World Cup campaign. Having emerged as one of Spain's standout performers throughout the tournament, Yamal ensured he looked just as sharp off the field as he has been on it.

The memorable visit concluded on a heartwarming note. As a token of appreciation, Yamal reportedly gifted his barber a signed Spain jersey, making the occasion even more special. The personalised gift served as a thank-you for the barber's efforts and turned the appointment into a memorable experience for both.