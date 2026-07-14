Erling Haaland Home-Returning Airport Look Is All Charts Luxury; Carries Swanky Dolce & Gabbana Sicily Tote & NYC Racoon Souvenir Worth ₹72K |

Norwegian football sensation Erling Haaland made a stylish return home after the FIFA World Cup, landing in Oslo on Monday, July 13, with an airport look that perfectly blended effortless fashion, luxury accessories and his trademark sense of humour. While fans were quick to admire his relaxed travel style, it was the unusual souvenir tucked under his arm that became the biggest talking point online.

Keeping things understated yet fashionable, Haaland stepped out in an all-black travel ensemble, pairing a hooded jacket with matching trousers. He completed the casual look with sleek sunglasses that complemented the sunny weather, statement Nike sneakers and his signature ponytail tied neatly at the back, creating the laid-back yet polished aesthetic he is known for.

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Adding a touch of runway luxury to the airport appearance was a Dolce & Gabbana Sicily Tote. The sophisticated carryall featured an elegant ecru canvas body contrasted with rich burgundy polished alligator leather panels on the sides. Fresh from the fashion world, the bag had only recently debuted during Dolce & Gabbana's Men's Spring/Summer 2027 Ready-to-Wear presentation.

However, it wasn't the designer tote alone that stole the spotlight. The Manchester City striker was also seen carrying a quirky taxidermy raccoon clutching a bottle of Greenall's Wild Berry Gin, an unusual purchase that instantly amused fans across social media.

Sharing the bizarre keepsake on Instagram, Haaland captioned the post with his trademark wit, "It followed me home." The humorous upload quickly went viral, attracting more than four million likes from amused followers.

According to reports, the unique collectible was purchased during Haaland's visit to Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas, a famous shop that has been operating for over five decades. The eye-catching souvenir reportedly cost $750, proving that the football star's shopping choices are just as memorable as his performances on the pitch.