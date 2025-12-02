Who Is Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh Called This Revered Deity 'Female Ghost' In Viral Mimicry Video

A viral moment from the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa has put Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in the middle of a heated debate. What began as an energetic onstage performance quickly turned into a cultural controversy after the actor mimicked a revered sequence from Kantara Chapter 1, unintentionally sparking outrage among devotees of Chavundi Daiva. As discussions continue online and a formal complaint has been filed, many are now asking: Who exactly is Chavundi Daiva, and why did the incident provoke such strong reactions?

All about Chavundi Daiva

Chavundi Daiva, also known as Chavundi, Pilichavundi or Pilchandi, is a powerful guardian spirit worshipped predominantly in the Tulu Nadu region of coastal Karnataka. According to Mythlok, she is a central figure in the Bhoota Kola tradition and is known for embodying fierce feminine energy that protects, punishes, and restores balance. Unlike benevolent spirits such as Panjurli, Chavundi represents the raw force that destroys evil and cleanses moral corruption.

She is often described as the sister of Guliga Daiva and is one of the key guardian spirits of the region. Her appearance in rituals is dramatic and intense—performers channel her through ash-smeared faces, fiery expressions, and vigorous movements, symbolising her supremacy over life, death, and justice.

Thanks to Kantara, her significance has reached wider audiences, though experts and devotees emphasise that Chavundi is a local daiva—not to be confused with Chamundi Mata, a common misconception highlighted by many online. As one user on X explained, “it’s Chavundi not Chamundi Mata… Chavundi Daiva is a local spirit deity from Tulu traditional belief (Bhoota Kola). Not a goddess. It's a daiva.”

Mythlok site also confirms, "While she shares attributes with Chamunda—the fierce aspect of Durga who destroyed the demons Chanda and Munda—Chavundi in Tulu cosmology is not a goddess of temples but a Daiva born from the collective memory and spirit of the land."

What sparked Ranveer Singh's controversy?

During his IFFI stage appearance, Ranveer recreated the intense Chaundi sequence from Kantara Chapter 1, a deeply spiritual portrayal within the film that reflects the sacred Chavundi ritual in real life. The mimicry included crossed eyes, tongue out, and a dramatic scream, which the actor presented as a playful impression of Rishab Shetty’s performance. However, referring to the deity as a "female ghost" triggered immediate backlash, with many accusing him of disrespecting a revered cultural figure.

Watch the viral clip below:

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) soon filed a police complaint, alleging that the act "insulted Goddess Chamundadevi by describing the deity in a derogatory manner." Representatives stated that such remarks could hurt religious sentiments and disturb communal harmony, stressing the importance of Chavundi within the Tulu community.

Ranveer Singh responds

Addressing the criticism, Ranveer issued a statement clarifying his intentions and offering an apology. He wrote, "My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration."

Emphasising his respect for regional beliefs, he added, "I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise."