 Ranveer Singh In Trouble: HJS Files Complaint Over 'Insulting' Daiva Mimicry Shown In Kantara Chapter 1, Demands Public Apology
Actor Ranveer Singh has landed in trouble for mimicking a scene from Kantara Chapter 1 at IFFI Goa, calling Chaundi a 'female ghost' and doing his 'primordial scream.' The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) said, "Chamundi Daiva is considered a sacred family deity...depicting the deity in a derogatory manner amounts to disrespect," and demanded an apology from Ranveer.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 09:24 AM IST
Actor Ranveer Singh has landed in trouble over his 'insulting' mimicry of a scene from Kantara Chapter 1, referencing the iconic Chaundi sequence, a sacred part of the procession dedicated to Goddess Chavundi, during his appearance at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

His reaction to Kantara and his impression of a character from the film sparked criticism, as he described Guliga Daiva's sister Chaundi as a 'female ghost' and mimicked the character on stage in front of Rishab Shetty. With crossed eyes and his tongue out, he performed a version of his signature 'primordial scream.'

Complaint Filed Against Ranveer Singh

According to PTI, on Monday, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) filed a police complaint against Ranveer, stating that the actor had "insulted Goddess Chamundadevi by describing the deity in a derogatory manner."

Ranveer Singh Hurted Religious Sentiments: HJS

Further, the report stated that HJS representatives Pramod Tuyekar and Dilip Shetye submitted a memorandum to Panaji police station sub-inspector Sahin Shetye, alleging that Ranveer had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. "Chamundi Daiva is considered a sacred family deity of the Tulu community, and depicting or describing the deity in a derogatory manner amounts to disrespect. Such acts may cause public resentment and disturb peace," the HJS said.

Public Apology Demanded From Ranveer Singh

The organisation also urged IFFI organisers to draft a code of conduct to ensure that no religious deity is depicted in an insulting manner at future events. It further demanded a public apology from Ranveer, assuring that he will refrain from making such remarks or performances in the future, while appealing to its supporters to register their protest in a peaceful and lawful manner.

As of now, Ranveer Singh has not responded to the controversy.

Ranveer Singh Upcoming Work

The 40-year-old actor is currently gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar, which is directed by Aditya Dhar and is set to hit the cinemas on December 5.

The film also stars R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.

