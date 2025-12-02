Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru's UNSEEN Wedding Pictures Go Viral: Who Is Shilpa Reddy With The Newlyweds?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru's new wedding pictures | Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have officially embarked on a new chapter as husband and wife, and the internet is loving every bit of their serene wedding. After months of quiet speculation, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at Coimbatore’s Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre on December 1. With just around 30 close friends and family present, the celebration remained an exceptionally private and spiritual affair.

Unseen photos shared by Shilpa Reddy go viral

After the first official post by Samantha, her close friend and fashion entrepreneur Shilpa Reddy revealed more pictures from their intimate celebration. Posting a series of warm, candid frames with the newlyweds, she wrote, "A beautiful Bhuta shudhi vivaha 🙏🏼🪷 of Sam and Raj @isha.foundation. Enjoyed wearing this simple & beautiful kanchi cotton handwoven sari in auspicious leaf green with red border paired it with South India, Temple jewellery."

Check out the pictures below:

Her post quickly went viral, with Samantha and Raj's newest wedding photos trending across social media.

Who is Shilpa Reddy?

For those wondering about the woman posing alongside the couple, Shilpa Reddy is a well-known fashion designer and social advocate. A graduate of the Academy of Design in Toronto, she earned the Gladrags Mrs India title in 2004 and later appeared in the Kingfisher Calendar.

According to the Ekam website, she is a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment, child safety, education, and mental health, collaborating with organisations such as Roshni, Teach for Change, and COWE. Renowned for her distinctive writing style, she frequently contributes articles on health and fitness and is dedicated to educating others about health and nutrition.

Inside the unseen wedding pictures

The newly released images offer a beautifully intimate look at the couple’s spiritual wedding setting. One picture shows Samantha and Raj smiling alongside their close-knit gathering, while another captures the duo seated together in traditional attire during a puja ritual.

A closer look at the ceremonial arrangements reveals turmeric-coated coconuts, trays of kumkum, fresh flowers, betel leaves, sacred powders, and folded fabrics—classic elements used in auspicious South Indian wedding rites.

Another frame showcases a deity adorned with garlands and glowing oil lamps, surrounded by grains, turmeric, and ceremonial offerings—setting a divine backdrop to the couple’s marriage rituals at the Isha Yoga Centre. With these newly released pictures, fans are living every bit of their favourite stars' wedding.