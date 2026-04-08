Who Is Anna Lezhneva-Konidala? Third Wife Of Pawan Kalyan & Russian Model Who Shaved Her Head For Her Son, Knows 6+ Languages

Who Is Anna Lezhneva-Konidela? Third Wife Of Pawan Kalyan & Russian Model Who Shaved Her Head For Her Son, Knows 6+ Languages | Instagram @anna.konidala

Anna Lezhneva-Konidela, the third wife of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, has recently stepped into the social media spotlight, capturing attention with her rare public presence. Within just a few days of becoming active online, Anna has been making headlines for offering glimpses into her otherwise private life, even engaging with followers through a candid Q&A session on Instagram.

Originally from Russia, Anna began her career as an actress and model before transitioning into business. Apart from her early work in films and fashion, she is reportedly associated with multiple hospitality ventures, including hotel chains based in Singapore. Despite her global background, she has largely stayed away from the public eye after her marriage.

Anna first met Pawan Kalyan during the filming of Teen Maar in 2011, shortly after his separation from ex-wife Renu Desai. The couple eventually tied the knot on September 30, 2013. Together, they have a son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich. Anna also has a daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, from her previous marriage.

In a gesture that drew widespread attention, Anna shaved her head at the revered Tirumala Temple as an offering of gratitude after her son survived a fire accident at his school in Singapore. Though she follows Christianity, she has embraced her husband’s traditions and is often seen supporting his cultural and spiritual beliefs.

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Adding to her intriguing persona, Anna revealed during her Q&A that she is multilingual, fluent in more than six languages, including English, Russian, Hindi, French, Telugu, Thai, and Mandarin.

With her graceful presence, cross-cultural journey, and now growing social media activity, Anna Lezhneva-Konidela continues to garner public attention while maintaining her elegance.