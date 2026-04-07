Preity Zinta Flexes ₹35 Lakh Watch & Sporty Look While Supporting Punjab Kings In IPL 2026 | Instagram @insanelyluxuriousindians

Actor and co-owner of Punjab Kings, Preity Zinta, turned heads at a recent IPL 2026 match as she cheered for her team from the stands, effortlessly blending sporty style with luxury.

While her energetic presence kept fans engaged, it was her statement accessory that stole the spotlight. Preity was seen wearing the iconic Panthère de Cartier watch from Cartier, reportedly priced at a whopping ₹35 lakh.

The exquisite timepiece, crafted in radiant solid gold, features Cartier’s signature square dial with rounded edges, Roman numerals and a sleek, panther-inspired bracelet that sits elegantly on the wrist, blurring the line between fine jewellery and watchmaking.

Despite the high-end accessory, Preity kept the rest of her look grounded and match-ready. She sported a bold red T-shirt with the text, “Punjab De Sher,” proudly representing her team. Pairing it with relaxed green joggers, she added a stylish edge with a Punjab Kings bomber jacket in red and white tones, perfectly aligning with the team’s colours.

Her look struck the perfect balance between comfort and statement fashion, ideal for a high-energy cricket match while still making a luxe impression.

On the field, the Punjab Kings are enjoying a strong run this season. The team currently sits at the top of the points table with two wins from two matches, along with an additional point from their recent game against the Kolkata Knight Riders yesterday, which was unfortunately washed out due to rain.