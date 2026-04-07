Shilpa Shetty At 50 Is An Ultimate Fitness Inspiration; Watch Her New Yoga Asana That Improves Mental & Physical Well Being | Instagram @theshilpashetty

Bollywood’s fitness icon Shilpa Shetty is once again motivating her followers to prioritise health and mindfulness. Starting the week on a strong note, the actress dropped a new yoga video on Instagram, showcasing a challenging yet effective asana that focuses on both physical strength and mental clarity.

In the video, Shilpa demonstrates Bala Parsva Bhuja Dandasana, popularly known as the Baby Grasshopper Pose. This advanced arm-balancing posture combines a deep seated twist with hip opening and core engagement, making it a powerful addition to any fitness routine.

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Highlighting its benefits, Shilpa shared that the pose helps strengthen the arms, wrists, shoulders, and core muscles, while also improving flexibility across the hips, spine, thighs, and hamstrings. Additionally, it plays a role in stimulating the digestive and reproductive systems, and enhances focus, concentration, and willpower, making it beneficial for both body and mind.

At 50, Shilpa continues to set major fitness goals, consistently sharing workout routines and wellness tips that resonate with her audience. Her disciplined lifestyle and dedication to yoga have made her a long-standing inspiration for those looking to embrace a healthier way of living.

However, the importance of safety while attempting the pose should be taken care of. The pose should be avoided in case of injuries to the wrists, elbows, shoulders or hips and stressed the need for a proper warm-up before practice. For balanced results, the pose should be performed on both sides for an equal duration. With yet another powerful yoga update, Shilpa Shetty proves that age is just a number when it comes to fitness and well-being.