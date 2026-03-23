'Yoga Se Hi Hoga': Malaika Arora Shares Her Secrets Behind Being Graceful At 52 | Instagram @curlytalesdigital

Malaika Arora continues to inspire fitness enthusiasts with her disciplined lifestyle and age-defying grace. Known for her dedication to wellness, the actor recently opened up about her daily routine and holistic approach to staying fit during a candid conversation with Kamiya Jani on a YouTube podcast.

Highlighting the importance of consistency, Malaika revealed that she works out every day for about an hour. “I get bored in an hour and I'm like ho gaya abhi time. I want to go home,” she said, adding a relatable touch to her otherwise disciplined routine.

WATCH VIDEO:

However, it’s not just workouts that define her fitness mantra. Malaika emphasised the power of yoga, calling it the key to her poise and elegance. When asked about her ever-graceful presence, she simply summed it up with, “Yoga se hi hoga.” Her statement explains how yoga contributes not just to physical fitness but also to balance, flexibility and inner calm.

The fitness icon also shared some of her go-to health drinks that support her wellness journey. One of her favourites is an immunity booster made with turmeric, ginger and mint or tulsi leaves, blended with water or coconut water and topped with chia seeds.

She also swears by a “glow shot” for radiant skin, using frozen aloe vera cubes added to water with chia or sabja seeds. Alternatively, she suggested applying aloe vera directly to the skin for natural hydration and glow.

Blending yoga, mindful eating, and simple home remedies, Malaika Arora proves that staying fit and graceful doesn’t require extreme measures, just consistency and the right habits.