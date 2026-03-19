Milind Soman's 30-Second Pull-Up Tip Is An Ultimate Fitness Challenge; Watch How He Does It Effortlessly At The Age Of 60 |

Milind Soman is once again setting fitness goals sky-high, this time with a deceptively simple yet extremely tough pull-up challenge at the age of 60.

In a recent video, the fitness enthusiast demonstrated his unique twist on a classic upper-body workout. Instead of rushing through reps, Milind focuses on control and endurance, taking 30 seconds to pull himself up and another 30 seconds to lower down.

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Sharing the clip, he wrote, “I try to do some pull-ups as often as possible. But once in a while, I do 30 seconds up and 30 seconds down and it’s a great variation, try it!”

What makes this method stand out is its emphasis on slow, controlled movement, which helps in building incredible muscle strength, grip and stability. Unlike regular pull-ups that rely on momentum, this variation demands full-body control, making even a single rep feel like an intense workout.

Milind Soman Urges 9-To-5 Employees To Stay On Their Feet.

Actor and model Milind Soman, 60, advised office workers to avoid prolonged sitting, urging them to stand up every half hour. Speaking on the Naturaltein podcast, he said, “don’t sit” and suggested simple movements like push-ups or spot marching during breaks. His message focuses on incorporating small, consistent activity into daily routines instead of relying solely on gym workouts.

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