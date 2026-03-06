'Not Worrying About Ripped Blouse': Samyuktha Hegde Does Pull-Ups In Kerala Kasavu Saree; Sets New-Age Workout Goals | VIDEO |

Actor and fitness enthusiast Samyuktha Hegde is grabbing attention online after a video of her performing pull-ups while wearing a traditional saree went viral on social media.

Known for her work in Kannada and Tamil cinema, Hegde has also built a strong following for her fitness-focused content online. In the now widely shared clip, the actor is seen confidently performing pull-ups while dressed in a classic white Kerala Kasavu Saree.

WATCH VIDEO:

What surprised viewers even more was the actor’s determination during the workout. At the beginning of the video, Hegde highlighted that her blouse had slightly ripped while she was doing the exercise. However, instead of stopping midway, she continued the routine and completed her pull-ups.

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many social media users praising her confidence and strength. Several commenters applauded the actor for challenging stereotypes around traditional attire and fitness, while others described the moment as “empowering” and “refreshing.”

Fans also appreciated the message behind the video, that determination and confidence matter more than appearances or minor setbacks. Many hailed Hegde as a “strong woman” and said she was setting modern, new-age fitness goals for women.

