World Health Day: Expert Warns Of These 5 Most Hazardous Diseases That Are Killing Indians In 2026 | Canva

As World Health Day 2026 approaches, the spotlight once again turns to some of the most pressing health challenges facing India. With changing lifestyles, rising stress levels and increasing environmental factors, India is witnessing a surge in several life-threatening diseases that continue to impact millions every year.

In an exclusive interaction, Dr. Pranjit Bhowmik, Chairman - Internal Medicine at Asian Hospital, Faridabad, sheds light on the five most hazardous diseases currently affecting Indians. Drawing from his clinical experience, he explains how these conditions are evolving, why they are becoming increasingly common and what warning signs people should not ignore in 2026.

1. Cardiovascular Diseases (Heart Attack, Coronary Artery Disease)

In India, cardiovascular diseases have been the major cause of mortality since it causes almost 25-30 percent of all deaths. The worst thing about them is that they set in abruptly, and in most cases, they occur in the form of a fatal heart attack, without any premonitory signs. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, diabetes, chronic stress, and a sedentary lifestyle are some of the risk factors.

Alarmingly, the younger ones are developing heart disease, even at the age of 30s and 40s. This increase has been catalyzed by urban living, consumption of processed food, and physical inactivity. Late diagnosis and absence of regular check-ups also contribute to the elevated death rates, resulting in it becoming one of the most threatening health conditions.

2. Stroke (Cerebrovascular Disease)

Stroke is another leading cause of mortality and chronic disability in India. It happens as a result of either a clogging or a breakage of blood vessels that feed the brain. Uncontrolled hypertension is the most widespread underlying cause, as well as diabetes, smoking and high cholesterol. One of the primary issues is a lack of awareness regarding the early warning signs, e.g., a sudden loss of strength, speech disabilities or drooping of the face.

Late medical care greatly decreases the chances of survival and exposes the patient to the possibility of irreversible neurological impairment. The lack of access to emergency stroke care in most parts contributes to its severity.

Read Also World Health Day 2026: 5 Simple Daily Habits That Will Lead You To Healthy Life

3. Cancer (Oncological Diseases)

Cancer is an epidemic disease that causes death among the population, and its prevalence is on the increase both in the urban and rural populations. In India, the most prevalent ones are breast cancer, lung cancer, oral cancer and cervical cancer. The most common risk factor is the use of tobacco, particularly when it comes to oral and lung cancer.

Pollution, genetic predisposition, unhealthy diet, alcohol consumption and lack of physical exercise are some of the contributing factors. Late-stage diagnosis is among the largest challenges because, in the early stages, the symptoms are usually ignored or overlooked. The further contribution to high mortality is the limited access to screening and awareness programs.

4. Diabetes Mellitus and Its Complications

Diabetes has become a significant problem in the field of health of the population because of its high incidence and serious chronic consequences. Although not necessarily life-threatening, it puts the heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, nerve damage and infections at high risk.

The condition usually goes undiagnosed for several years due to its slow and silent onset. Obesity, unhealthy eating habits, sedentary activities and genetic predisposition are considered to be the risk factors. India is among the global regions with one of the highest rates of diabetic patients and is a significant factor in total death rates.

5. Tuberculosis (Infectious Disease Threat)

In India, tuberculosis was considered one of the most dangerous infectious diseases over time and despite the development of healthcare, it has still been rife. It mostly attacks the lungs but may extend to other body parts. Susceptibility is enhanced by factors like overcrowding, malnutrition and poor immunity.

It is especially dangerous due to the delayed diagnosis, incomplete treatment and drug-resistant strains. It is one of the major causes of death among infectious diseases.

On the whole, the most dangerous illnesses in India have common features: all of them are prevalent, late diagnosed and closely associated with lifestyle or environmental conditions. The increasing burden explains why preventive healthcare, early diagnosis and mass awareness are urgently required to lower mortality rates.