What Is Transcendental Meditation? This Silent, Mantra-Based Wellness Practice From 1950s Is Healing Mind

In a world where notifications never stop, stress levels are constantly rising, and switching off feels almost impossible, many people are turning to ancient wellness techniques for relief. One practice that continues to attract attention decades after its creation is Transcendental Meditation, often called TM.

From entrepreneurs and athletes to celebrities and wellness enthusiasts, many swear by this simple yet powerful meditation method. Unlike guided meditations filled with instructions or mindfulness practices that require focused observation, Transcendental Meditation is built around silence and a personal mantra.

What is Transcendental Meditation?

Transcendental Meditation was developed in the 1950s by Indian spiritual teacher Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. Drawing inspiration from ancient yogic and meditation traditions, he created a structured technique designed to help people access deeper states of awareness.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Transcendental Meditation aims to help the body reach a state of "restful alertness," a condition where the body is deeply relaxed while the mind remains awake and aware.

Coach Sangeeta Sharma, certified Life Coach and Hypnotherapist explains, "TM works by guiding the mind inward – beneath the noise, beneath the thoughts – into a stillness that effort alone can never reach. There, the body softens and the nervous system finds a rest it rarely gets. What follows is not something you chase. It arrives. No force. No control. Just stillness, and everything it carries with it."

How does it work?

The foundation of TM is a mantra, a specific sound or word that is silently repeated in the mind during meditation. Unlike affirmations or motivational phrases, TM mantras are not typically linked to emotions, objects, or personal goals. Instead, they act as a gentle focal point that helps shift attention away from active thinking.

Practitioners usually sit comfortably with their eyes closed and silently repeat their mantra. Beginners are often encouraged to practice for about 10 minutes twice a day, although consistency matters more than duration.

As the mind settles, many people report experiencing a sense of calm, mental clarity, and deep relaxation.

Abdul Nasir Sheikh, Life Coach and NLP Practitioner, shares, "I have practised Transcendental Meditation (TM) for the last nine years, having learnt it from Lane Wagger, and it has been truly life changing. TM works by allowing the mind to settle into a state of deep rest, helping create peace, focus and emotional balance."

As the Founder and CEO of Total Coaching and Mentoring Collective LLP, he further explains, "For me, that inner calm has also supported better physical well-being, because the body responds to the quality of the mind. I believe meditation should be a daily leadership discipline, not an occasional escape."

Potential benefits of Transcendental Meditation

According to science and health experts, the potential benefits of TM are as follows:

Physical Benefits

Regular practice may support better sleep quality and relaxation. It has also been associated with improved blood pressure management and may help some people cope with discomfort or chronic pain.

Mental Health Benefits

Many practitioners use TM as a tool to manage everyday stress. According to available research and wellness experts, it may help reduce feelings of anxiety, improve self-esteem, and support emotional resilience. It has also been explored as a complementary approach for individuals dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Cognitive Benefits

One of the reasons professionals are drawn to TM is its reported impact on mental performance. Practitioners often describe better focus, stronger memory, increased productivity, and enhanced problem-solving abilities.

Emotional Well-Being

Beyond performance and relaxation, many people practice TM simply because it helps them feel more balanced. Regular meditation may encourage greater emotional clarity, inner peace, compassion, and gratitude.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.