What Is Psychoanalysis Test? Kolkata Rape-Murder Accused's Report Reveals Chilling Details

The suspected rape and murder case fo the 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal is still under investigation by the CBI and with each passing day, horrifying details keep surfacing.

A team of experts from Delhi’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) conducted a psychoanalysis test of the accused Sanjay Roy. It was conducted on the direct order of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Let's know what this test is and what it reveals.

What is a Psychoanalytic test?

Psychoanalytic theory was founded by Sigmund Freud and later developed by his followers. Psychoanalytic tests are a kind of psychological examination based on this theory. These examinations aim to probe the unconscious mind and reveal suppressed feelings, ideas, cravings, and tensions that might be affecting a person's conduct and mental state.

The structure of a person's personality, including the id (instinctual wants), ego (reality-oriented component), and superego (moral ideals), is explored using these tests. To comprehend the person's behavior and mental health, the interactions between these elements are examined. According to the report, there are 48 things on the test, and each answer is rated on a five-point scale that goes from disagree to agree.

Positive Psychology says that this test is built on the foundational idea that biologically determined unconscious forces drive human behavior, often rooted in early experiences of attempting to get our basic needs met. However, these remain out of conscious awareness.

What did Sanjay Roy's test reveal?

The results of the psychoanalytic tests conducted on Sanjay Roy revealed chilling details. A CBI officer revealed that he is a “pervert and severely addicted to pornography”. The officer also added that the accused had 'animal like instincts' and showed no remorse while being questioned by the officials.

The officer also told PTI that, “The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared he had no remorse."