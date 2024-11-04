What Is Kukur Tihar? Nepali Tradition That Worships Dogs

Understanding What Is Kukur Tihar, Nepali Tradition To Honour Dogs | Pinterest

Kukur Tihar is a traditional festival in Nepal that venerates canines. This special Hindu custom takes place on the second day of Tihar, a yearly festival lasting five days that usually occurs in October or November. Some believe that each dog gets their moment, but Kukur Tihar guarantees that every dog gets a special day. The Dog Festival, also known as Kukur Tihar, has a rich history.

Historic Significance Of Kukur Puja

Tihar is the festival that is the second largest in Nepal. Throughout the five days of Tihar, various animals are revered, such as crows (Kaag Tihar), cows (Gai Tihar), oxen (Govardhan Pooja), and dogs (Kukur Tihar).

Shiva in the form of Bhairav accompanied by dog called Shvan. | Wikipedia

According to Hindu mythology, Yama is believed to have two messenger dogs, Shyama and Sharvara, who protect the entrance to hell. Nepali Hindus have faith that by revering dogs, they can view death in a positive light, as dogs accompany them on their last journey. By making dogs happy, they aim to also make Yama happy.

On the other hand, there are also individuals who think that Kukur Tihar is simply a method for Nepali individuals to demonstrate their gratitude towards their loyal canine companions. As per ABC Science, it is possible that dogs were initially domesticated in the area of Nepal and Mongolia, demonstrating the long history of people in Nepal living alongside their canine friends.

Service dogs worshipped during Kukur Puja | Pinterest

Rituals Followed While Celebrating Kukur Tihar

In the traditional way, individuals mark Kukur Tihar by washing dogs, applying a tilaka on their forehead, and decorating them with flower garlands. Devotees are recognised to provide dogs with special foods such as meat, eggs, and other delicious treats. Although pet dogs receive a lot of attention, people also show appreciation for dogs that have special roles like police dogs and community dogs in their communities. Most importantly, showing disrespect to any dog on this day is regarded as a serious sin.

Kukur Tihar | Pinterest

As the importance of dogs in our lives has increased, the festival has also grown in its significance and ways of celebration. Besides the traditions and practices, this canine festival has evolved into a commemoration of affection, appreciation, and the wonder of the bond between humans and animals. The celebration now combines traditional elements with modern influences, as social media is filled with images of decorated dogs. For Nepalis, it serves as a symbol of a dog's loyalty and unwavering love towards their owners.

Morals To Take From Kukur Tihar

In recent years, there has been a noticeable decline in people's tolerance towards dogs and animals overall, as evidenced by the increase in reports of conflicts in the media. During periods such as these, festivities such as Kukur Tihar can help renew our belief in the connection between humans and animals. It urges us to pause and acknowledge the importance of our canine companions in our daily lives.



The festival has the potential to inspire the worldwide community to acknowledge the valuable role of all animals, particularly dogs. It provides an opportunity to learn about empathy, advocate for animal welfare, and appreciate the happiness of living together.