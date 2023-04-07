What is ceramide? Know why you should incorporate it in your daily beauty routine

FPJ

Ceramide is one of the three lipids and functions as the skin cells' go-to adhesive. As ceramides are effective for all age groups and because having a strong skin barrier is always recommended, everyone should incorporate them into their skincare routine.

Our skin contains ceramides, which are lipids or fatty acids that hold the keratinocytes, the cells that make up your skin, together. They support the skin's natural defences, which keep the skin moisturised and shield it from irritants and allergens.

Ceramides support the skin barrier when used as a product. It can be used as a face cleanser, serum, and cream in skincare regimens.

Take a look at why you need to add ceramides to your daily beauty routine:

Moisturise your skin

Ceramides hydrate the skin and refill the mortar between the skin cells to help sustain cell-to-cell adhesion, which replenishes lost moisture in the skin.

Anti-ageing effects

As we age, our skin produces fewer ceramides naturally. Because of this, ageing skin is less able to repair itself after damage, loses moisture more quickly, and feels drier. The aged skin can feel more clean, smooth, and hydrated by incorporating ceramides into your skincare routine.

Help to deal with eczema

Skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis are caused by minute skin cracks that result from breaks in the skin barrier. In all of these situations, ceramides can aid in the repair of skin damage and cracks, restoring the skin's protective barrier.

Protects against UV damage

Exposure to sunlight and UV rays is responsible for 90 percent of the visible skin changes, such as wrinkles, fine lines, and pigmentary changes. Ceramide is the barrier that protects skin from UV damage.