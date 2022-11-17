Wedding Fashion 2022: Take inspiration from these celebrity grooms to amp up your wedding look

Wedding season is here and if you are someone who is turning the married man this season we wish you congratulations and all the best at the same time. Yes, we get it! Preparing for a wedding can be taxing and while you want to look best on your special day, you may be confused with what to wear and not with so many options available around. Here's a complete guide for your special day and it will be all the more easy for you since we have our own Bollywood heroes helping us for more inspiration to choose that best attire for the D'day. Whether you want to go for an embroidered sherwani or a pink one instead of the traditional off-white couture, this list will help you choose the best one for you.

Embroidered silk sherwani of Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor wore an embroidered silk sherwani and paired it with a churidar. The sherwani had Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery. The kilang featured uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multi-strand pearl necklace. He matched his outfit with silver juttis.

Ivory marori embroidered sherwani of Vicky Kaushal

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal left everyone in awe when he stepped in an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal tiger buttons that added a royal touch to the outfit. He carried a tussar georgette shawl that too had intricate marori embroidery. He wore green beaded necklace to complete the look. We could not shift our gazes from the handsome actor.

Bandhgala jacket of Aditya Seal

Actor Aditya Seal stole the show in Manish Malhotra embroidered sherwani and a bandhgala jacket and a white dhoti. He completed his look with silk safa and a dupatta and looked damn good.

Pastel dupatta with mono-chrome sherwani of Mohit Raina

This one is our favourite. Devon ke Dev- Mahadev actor looked dapper in a white sherwani suit which he paired with a matching turban and a mint green-coloured doshala. He accessorised his turban with a beautiful feathered crest and opted for a green beaded necklace with his sherwani. If you prefer minimalism, go for this look, grooms.

Pink zari embroidered sherwani of Jasprit Bumrah

Indian cricketer proved that pink is not a colour restricted only for girls. If you and your partner want to colour co-ordinate your outfits and if your girl is wearing pink, you can take cues from Bumrah's outfit. He opted for a stylish pastel pink zari embroidered sherwani by Sabyasachi and a white churidar. His turban had a brooch on it. He complemented it with a royal ruby necklace.

You can take inspiration from these groom wear but can definitely add your 'tadka' to it which reflects your style and nature.

