WATCH: Supriya Sule Grooves To Bollywood Bangers At Daughter's Wedding; 'Thumka' Moment Goes Viral | Instagram @kirangaikwad1212

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule's daughter Revati Sule's wedding turned into one of Mumbai's most talked-about star-studded celebrations on June 20. Held at the Jio Convention Centre, the grand ceremony brought together an impressive mix of political leaders, Bollywood personalities, sportspersons and public figures, with several inside videos from the festivities now making waves on social media.

Among the many memorable moments from the wedding celebrations, one video in particular has caught the internet's attention. It shows Supriya Sule letting her hair down and enthusiastically dancing during Revati's sangeet ceremony. In a rare and refreshing sight for her followers, the politician was seen grooving to popular Bollywood tracks and enjoying every moment of the family celebration.

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Her dance to the hit track 'London Thumakda' quickly went viral online, with her cheerful 'thumka' step becoming a major talking point. Social media users were delighted to see the usually composed politician in such a fun and carefree avatar, with many calling it one of the most heartwarming moments from the wedding.

The celebrations also witnessed energetic performances from other members of the Sule and Pawar families. Revati's cousins, Jay Pawar and Yogendra Pawar, entertained guests with special dance performances during the sangeet festivities. Adding a local touch to the evening, Revati's brother and basketball player Vijay Sule took to the dance floor and performed to the iconic Marathi party anthem Zingaat, drawing cheers from the guests.

The wedding itself was a glamorous affair attended by prominent personalities from politics and entertainment, making it one of Mumbai's most high-profile celebrations of the season. While the grand guest list and elegant decor grabbed attention, it was Supriya Sule's joyful dance moments that ultimately stole the show and left social media smiling.