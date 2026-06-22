Who Is Priya Saroj? Rinku Singh's Fiancée & MP Turns Heads At Supriya Sule's Daughter's Wedding; Poses Alongside Sharad Pawar |

Politician and NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule's daughter Revati Sule's wedding became a star-studded affair at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre on June 20. From Bollywood personalities to politicians across the country, many celebrities and public figures graced the event. Amid the star-studded guest list, one attendee who is particularly catching everyone's attention online is Samajwadi Party's MP Priya Saroj, who is also engaged to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh.

The young parliamentarian made a graceful appearance in a mustard-yellow silk saree that beautifully blended traditional elegance with understated glamour. Her ensemble featured intricate gold embroidery along the borders and was paired with a richly embellished olive-green blouse adorned with zari and sequin detailing.

Priya accessorised her festive look with statement silver jhumkas, a delicate bracelet and soft, natural makeup. Wearing her hair down in gentle waves, she completed the look with a warm smile, exuding poise and sophistication. She was also seen posing alongside veteran politician Sharad Pawar at the celebrations.

Who Is Priya Saroj?

Born on November 23, 1998, Priya Saroj is among India's youngest Members of Parliament. A lawyer by profession, she represents the Samajwadi Party and was elected from Uttar Pradesh's Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 General Elections. Over the past year, she has emerged as one of the prominent young faces in Indian politics.

Apart from her political career, Priya has also been in the limelight for her personal life. She got engaged to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh on June 8, 2025, and since then, the couple has frequently made headlines, becoming one of the most talked-about young power couples in the worlds of politics and sports.