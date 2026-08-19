Want To Live Longer? Heart Surgeon Dr Jeremy London Shares 'Proven' Habits To Increase Lifespan

When it comes to longevity, the internet can make healthy living sound like a full-time job. From complicated routines to endless lists of things we should and shouldn't be doing, living longer can seem far more difficult than it needs to be. But according to heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London, some of the activities that already bring us joy could also support a longer life.

In a video shared on August 19, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, spoke about three broad categories of hobbies that research has associated with longevity. His advice comes down to three simple ideas: move your body, keep your mind engaged and spend time with other people.

Get moving

The first category is all about physical activity. Dr Jeremy suggested hobbies that naturally encourage movement, rather than viewing exercise only as something that happens inside a gym.

Walking, running, cycling, swimming, gardening, golf, tennis and other sports can all fit into this category. He referred to a study involving more than 18,000 people and said those who participated in such activities lived longer “by a wide margin.”

Give your brain something to do

The second category focuses on hobbies that stimulate the mind. Dr Jeremy recommended activities such as reading, writing, painting, playing music, playing cards and photography.

“Reading, writing, painting, playing music, playing cards, photography, and doing these things consistently,” he suggested.

The emphasis, once again, is on consistency. Rather than chasing a complicated routine, hobbies that keep you mentally occupied can become part of everyday life while giving you something enjoyable to look forward to.

Don't forget the social side

The third category is perhaps the easiest to overlook: hobbies that involve other people. Dr Jeremy said this aspect surprised him because socialising may amplify the benefits of the first two categories. “Adding company seems to make the other two stronger,” he explained.

That could mean going for a walk with a friend, joining a sports group, playing cards with family or taking part in a creative activity with others.

The best hobby combines all three

For Dr Jeremy, the real advantage comes when these three elements overlap. A hobby that gets you moving, challenges your mind and involves other people could potentially bring together several beneficial behaviours at once. “One is good, two is better, three is best,” he said.

He described the ideal hobby as one where you are moving your body, engaging your mind, doing it with others and maintaining the habit consistently.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.