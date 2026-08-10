'I Am Guilty Of It…': Shefali Shah Calls Herself A 'Book Hoarder' – What Does That Mean?

Some people collect shoes, some collect souvenirs, and some simply cannot walk past a bookstore without adding another title to their growing pile. Shefali Shah appears to belong to the last category. On Book Lovers Day 2026, the actress openly embraced her habit of buying books despite already having unread ones waiting at home, calling herself a "book hoarder" and explaining why the collection means more to her than just reading.

Shefali Shah opens up about her 'book hoarding' habit

Shefali marked Book Lovers Day on August 9, 2026, with a candid Instagram post featuring herself posing alongside a pile of books. Rather than simply celebrating her love for reading, the actress turned the occasion into a confession about a habit many bibliophiles may relate to.

She admitted that she continues to purchase books even though she already has plenty of unread titles at home. Calling herself a "book hoarder," Shefali said, "I buy books knowing fully well that I have enough unread ones waiting for me at home. And yes, I am guilty of it… but I think I know why I do it."

But for her, the habit isn't necessarily about having an ever-growing bookshelf. In her post, she explained the reason behind this habit, writing, "Because life will have its slacks. There will be days when emotions feel too heavy, feelings feel too loud, or everything just feels a little… meh. And on those days, I know I have a friend waiting for me. A story I haven’t met yet. A world I can disappear into for a while. Maybe that’s why I keep buying them. It’s not just books I collect. It’s little things to look forward to!"

So, what does it actually mean?

A book hoarder generally refers to someone who accumulates a large number of books, often buying them faster than they can actually read them. The collection can eventually result in overflowing shelves, stacks around the house, or a growing collection of unread titles.

However, being someone who owns dozens or even hundreds of unread books doesn't automatically mean they have a psychological disorder. For many readers, collecting books is simply a hobby and a source of comfort.

There's even a Japanese word for the habit: tsundoku. It describes buying or acquiring reading material and allowing it to pile up, often without getting around to reading everything.

So, if your bedside table has become a mini-library of books you've promised yourself you'll read “soon,” you're probably familiar with the idea.

Book hoarding vs bibliomania

There is an important distinction between casually collecting books and bibliomania, which refers to an extreme and potentially problematic obsession with acquiring and keeping books.

Unlike ordinary book collecting or tsundoku, bibliomania can involve compulsive collecting to the point that the behaviour causes significant clutter or negatively affects a person's daily life, finances, health, or relationships.