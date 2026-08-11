What Is Cindy Workout? Spider-Man Tom Holland's 3-Move Routine Is Going Viral

Tom Holland may make Spider-Man's web-slinging look effortless, but his fitness routine is a different story. The actor's impressive CrossFit record has resurfaced online, putting the spotlight on Cindy, a deceptively simple-looking workout that packs three basic bodyweight exercises into a demanding 20-minute challenge. And yes, Holland's score is seriously tough to beat.

Tom Holland's Cindy workout explained

Holland has previously spoken about his CrossFit training while preparing for physically demanding roles, and his performance in the Cindy workout has become one of his standout fitness achievements.

In an interview with Men's Health, the actor revealed that his personal best was 27 rounds in 20 minutes. That means he completed the entire three-exercise sequence 27 times before the clock ran out.

The impressive part is that Cindy doesn't involve complicated equipment or an elaborate list of exercises. Instead, the challenge comes from repeating the same movements at a steady pace with very little downtime.

So, what is the Cindy workout?

Cindy is a 20-minute bodyweight circuit consisting of three exercises:

5 pull-ups

10 push-ups

15 bodyweight squats

The format is simple. Start the timer and complete five pull-ups, followed by 10 push-ups and 15 squats. Once the squats are finished, you immediately begin the next round.

The goal is to complete as many full rounds as possible within 20 minutes, while maintaining proper technique.

Why does Cindy feel so challenging?

While the exercises themselves are familiar, putting them together continuously changes the intensity. Pull-ups target the upper body and back, push-ups add another round of upper-body work, while squats bring the legs into the mix.

Because the circuit keeps moving for 20 minutes, it also tests cardiovascular endurance and muscular stamina. The repeated transitions from pulling to pushing and then lower-body movement can quickly become tiring, especially if you try to maintain a fast pace.

Holland's 27-round score is therefore a serious benchmark. At that pace, he completed hundreds of individual repetitions across the three movements.

That said, the workout isn't necessarily about matching a celebrity's personal best. Cindy can be scaled according to an individual's fitness level and experience, which makes the format more adaptable.

Beginners can modify the movements or reduce the intensity, while more experienced athletes can work towards completing more rounds over time.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.