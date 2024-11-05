Virat Kohli Avoids These Foods To Stay Fit And Healthy; Know All About Diet And Lifestyle

Sports professionals dont just have to maintain their fitness but they have to make it a way of life and keep getting better at it. They are committed to their strict lifestyle and so is Virat Kohli! The former Indian Captain turned 36 on November 5 and his fitness is commendable. Not just as an athlete and a cricketer, but also as an individual.

Virat has time and again advocated the importance of physical fitness and the diet that should be equally focused on. A major player in the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, the cricketer is looked up to for his performances, especially for his record-breaking performance in the 2023 World Cup. His fitness at 36 is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his lifestyle. Here's all you need to know about Virat's diet that contributes to his overall health.

From rice to lentils, here's what Virat chooses to eat

“When you are figuring out your fitness journey, you are trying to figure out all sorts of things, vitamins, extra hydration, protein, this, that, to a point where you figure out okay this is what works for me. This is the right balance,” Virat shared in an interview with Star Sports.

Shedding light on why eating right is more important than working in the gym for hours, he said, "The basic challenge that I felt in terms of fitness is food. You can go to the gym and work hard...But with food, it is very different. You have taste buds, and it's linked to your own mind wanting something and not wanting something." Speaking about his commitment to following the strict diet plan, he said, "I can eat the same thing for the next six months, three times a day. I have no issues."

What does Virat Kohli's diet include?

Virat is a typical Delhi boy at heart and in a video that keeps circulating on social media, Virat was once asked what is favourite food was and he'd said that he loves 'Chole Bhature' but has not touched them for months. He also shared that he once he and Anushka gave in to their cravings and enjoyed Chole Bhaturas but also spent 2 hours in the gym that day, shedding every single calorie. Now that's balance!

Virat's everyday diet does not include a lot of masalas. He eats simple, boiled food that is only seasoned with salt, black pepper and lime juice. He isn't very particular about his prefrences and shared that he can eat the same food item for days.

He shared his prefrences with Star Sports during his England Test Series and said, “90 per cent of my food is all steamed, boiled. No masala. Only salt, pepper, and lime, that’s how I eat. I am not a big fanatic about the taste of food, I don’t care about the taste. Salads, I enjoy with a bit of dressing. Pan-grilled is good with a bit of olive oil or whatever. No curries, I only eat dal (lentils), but no masala curries. I do, however, eat rajma and lobhiya; as a Punjabi can’t skip them,” he told Star Sports during his England Test Series."

What foods does Virat avoid?

Back in 2018, virat faced a health scare where he came across severe acidity and increased uric acid levels in his body. His bones were found to have calcium depletion that lead to his comfort. That is when he decided to elimnate meat from his diet and became a vegetarian.

Virat avoids eating curries, fried foods and foods with excess masalas. In an interview with Curly Tales, he also shared that he is not a complete vegan since he does consume a few dairy products.