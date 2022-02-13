Valentine's Day 2022: Wishes, greetings, images, quotes to share WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and there is an air of romance everywhere. There are dozens ways to express love to your crush or beloved.

Here we bring you the easiest ways to propose to them this Valentine’s Day.

"You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!"

"It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. Take my love on this beautiful occasion!"

"You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Happy Valentine's Day!"

"When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day."

"I can't think of anyone to whom I'd rather be toasting on Valentine's Day than a partner like you. I love you; Happy Valentine's Day!"

"Without you I am nothing, with you I am everything. Thank you to be my everything. Happy Valentines Day!"

"The comfort I find when you wrap me in your arms and hold me tight is just like a heavenly place for me to reside. Happy Valentine’s Day love."

"My life is filled with lots and lots of happiness & joy. And this is possible because you are my life. Happy Valentine’s Day my love.”

"A wink, a shy smile, and a curious look, have grown into an unfailing love that even I believe, belongs in storybooks. Happy Valentine’s Day dear."

"I promise you adventures untold, strong hands to hold, a mind willing to learn, and a love that grows. Happy Valentine’s Day my beloved.”

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 01:14 PM IST