Unseen Visuals Of Jagannath Rath Yatra In Puri; Lakhs Of Devotees Gather To Witness The First Darshan Of The Lords On Chariot | WATCH |

The grand Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 in Odisha's sacred city of Puri concluded on a successful note, with lakhs of devotees gathering to witness one of Hinduism's most revered festivals despite persistent rainfall throughout the celebrations.

The annual yatra once again transformed the coastal town into a sea of devotion as chants of "Jai Jagannath" echoed through the streets while devotees caught the first glimpse of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra seated on their magnificent wooden chariots.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), an estimated 8 to 9 lakh devotees from Odisha, different parts of India and several countries overseas took part in this year's world-renowned festival. The overwhelming turnout reflected the unwavering faith of devotees who braved challenging weather conditions to participate in the sacred procession.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the 2026 Rath Yatra was the smooth execution of every major ritual despite intermittent rain. The ceremonial pulling of the three towering chariots, along with all associated religious traditions, was carried out according to the prescribed schedule.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The festival also witnessed the visit of Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Gobardhan Peeth, who offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Chakra Raj Sudarshan on their respective chariots.

The CMO further stated that the Gundicha Yatra remained peaceful throughout, with authorities reporting no stampede or major crowd management issues. The successful conduct of the festival was credited to the coordinated efforts of the state administration, police and security personnel, temple sebayats, volunteers and emergency response teams.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The annual Rath Yatra marks the symbolic journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities stay for several days before returning during the Bahuda Yatra.