Puri Rath Yatra 2026: What Is Adhara Pana? The Sacred Sweet Drink Offered To Lord Jagannath During The Grand Festival |

The Puri Rath Yatra is one of India's most revered Hindu festivals, drawing millions of devotees to Odisha every year. Among the many unique traditions observed during the annual chariot festival is Adhara Pana, a sacred ritual in which a special sweet drink is offered to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra while they are seated on their majestic chariots before returning to the Jagannath Temple.

The name Adhara Pana comes from two Sanskrit words—"adhara" meaning lips and "pana" meaning drink. As part of the ceremony, large cylindrical earthen pots filled with the sweet beverage are placed before the deities in a symbolic offering that is believed to touch their lips.

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Preparation of the drink:

The drink is prepared using a rich blend of milk, fresh chhena (cottage cheese), sugar or jaggery, ripe bananas, camphor and aromatic spices. Each chariot receives massive earthen pots that can hold nearly 100 litres of the sacred preparation, highlighting the grandeur of the ritual.

Ritual significance of Adhara Pana

Adhara Pana is performed on Trayodashi Tithi, a day before the deities re-enter the sanctum of the Jagannath Temple after completing their stay at the Gundicha Temple. According to tradition, the drink is not only offered to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra but is also believed to satisfy countless invisible guardian deities, attendants and celestial beings who accompany the divine siblings throughout the Rath Yatra.

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Interestingly, after the offering is completed, the earthen pots are deliberately broken on the chariots. Devotees believe the sacred drink is then consumed by these unseen spiritual beings, symbolising their nourishment, satisfaction and blessings before the deities conclude their annual journey.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 commenced on July 16 in Puri, Odisha, lakhs of devotees from across India and around the world gathered to witness one of Hinduism's most revered festivals.