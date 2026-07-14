WATCH: First Glimpse Of Lord Jagannath After 'Anasara' Period; Devotees Celebrate Netra Utsav Ahead Of Rath Yatra 2026 |

With just days remaining for the grand Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026, devotees were blessed with one of the most sacred moments in the annual festivities on Tuesday as Netra Utsav, also known as Nabajaubana Darshan, was celebrated in Puri. The auspicious occasion marks the first public appearance of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra after their 14-day period of seclusion.

A video that has surfaced online captures the divine first glimpse of the three deities after the conclusion of the Anasara period. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the sacred darshan, celebrating the moment with chants, prayers and immense spiritual fervour.

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The ritual follows Snana Purnima, during which the deities are ceremonially bathed with 108 pots of holy water. According to tradition, the elaborate bathing ritual causes the deities to fall unwell, after which they are taken away from public view and kept in a secluded chamber known as Anasara for fourteen days. During this period, temple artisans carefully repaint the eyes of the idols and restore their divine appearance through age-old rituals.

Netra Utsav signifies the completion of this sacred process. It celebrates the symbolic recovery of the deities and the ceremonial unveiling of their newly painted eyes. Devotees believe that on this day, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra emerge in a refreshed, youthful and radiant form

Jagannath Rath Yatra Dates:

The celebrations also mark the final spiritual milestone before the iconic Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of India's largest and most revered religious festivals. This year, the grand chariot procession will commence on Thursday, July 16, 2026, when millions of devotees are expected to pull the majestic wooden chariots carrying the sibling deities along the nearly 3-kilometre-long Bada Danda (Grand Road) to the Gundicha Temple in Puri.

The festivities will continue with the Bahuda Yatra (Return Journey) on Friday, July 24, 2026, followed by the spectacular Suna Besha ceremony on Saturday, July 25, 2026, when the deities will be adorned with magnificent gold ornaments, drawing lakhs of devotees for another divine spectacle.

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With only two days left before the Rath Yatra begins, preparations across Odisha are in full swing. State authorities have intensified arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the massive pilgrimage.

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Speaking about the preparations, Odisha Minister Mukesh Mahaling said, "With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the entire state is fully prepared for the Rath Yatra. The state is ready in every respect for this grand festival. From the Health Department, more than 1,000 doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed. Over 200 hospital beds have also been kept ready..."