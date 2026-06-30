WATCH: First Darshan Of Lord Jagannath After Snana Purnima Yatra; Massive Number Of Devotees Gather Outside Sacred Temple |

Thousands of devotees thronged the sacred Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, on Monday for the first public darshan of Lord Jagannath following the grand Snana Purnima Yatra, one of the most significant rituals preceding the annual Rath Yatra. Several videos from the occasion have gone viral on social media, capturing massive crowds gathered outside the temple to seek the blessings of the holy trinity.

Observed on June 29, 2026, Jagannath Snana Purnima, also known as Deva Snana Purnima or Snana Yatra, marks the ceremonial public appearance of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Sudarshana Chakra. The festival is celebrated with great devotion at the Jagannath Temple, drawing lakhs of pilgrims from across the country.

As part of the sacred ritual, the deities are ceremonially bathed with 108 pitchers of sanctified water drawn from the revered Suna Kua (Golden Well). The water is infused with sandalwood, fragrant herbs, and other sacred ingredients before being used for the ceremonial bath.

The distribution of the 108 pitchers follows a traditional order. Lord Jagannath is offered 35 pitchers, Lord Balabhadra receives 33, Devi Subhadra is bathed with 22, while the remaining 18 pitchers are dedicated to the Sudarshana Chakra.

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Following the elaborate bathing ceremony, the deities are adorned in the distinctive Gajanana Besha, also known as Hati Besha, where they are dressed in an elephant-inspired attire. This rare and symbolic form is one of the most awaited highlights of the festival and attracts devotees in huge numbers every year.

Visuals circulating online show an overwhelming sea of devotees patiently waiting outside the temple premises to catch a glimpse of the deities, reflecting the immense spiritual significance of the occasion ahead of the much-awaited Rath Yatra festivities.