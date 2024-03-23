Unlocking The Secrets Of Hexagram 31: What Influence Does It Hold for You?

Successful human relationships are ‘a decision’ that individuals take by allowing influence of another upon oneself. The decision of a successful relationship depends upon proper attraction between persons. For instance, the leader is attracted to his followers and the followers are attracted to the leader; the strong to the weak and vice a versa; the husband to the wife and wife to the husband. This mutual reliance causes them to come together, work and find success together. Their natures complement one another to produce a combination that is mutually reinforcing and that supplies what the other lacks.

This balancing of opposites can function within the same individual too. A restrained couple who has an outward expression of joy owns an evenness of temperament that allows both individuals to remain in the delightful bounds of propriety.

Relationship essentials

The influential relationship of the strong and the weak shouldn’t be taken as a predatory relationship in which one person takes advantage of the other and uses his strength to exploit the weaker member. When the stronger takes initiative to honours, respect, protects the weak, it enables a mutually beneficial and joyous relationship.

It is the spiritual strength of the wise sage that attracts followers or seekers to him enabling him to exert influence over them. It is the seeker’s need and receptivity that attracts sage to them. It is by examining the affinity that beings have for one another that it is possible to understand the dynamics of every being and every relationship in existence.

The Maxim

When seeking advise a man must remain open minded and receptive. If a man seeks advise only with the hope to hear agreement about the course he has already chosen, he cuts himself off from a source of beneficial influence. If he asks only as a matter of formality or only if his superiors require that he seek a consensus; but then resents any suggestions for change that he receives, he will cut himself off from his valuable source of intelligence.

If he despises suggestions from colleagues, customers and considers any counsel as an invasion of his private business, he has isolated himself from the kind of feedback that his business needs to even survive. The interplay of influence is the essence of community relations and an individual cannot ignore this source of influence and expect good fortune to come to him.

Interpreting the lines

LINE 1 (BOTTOM, YIN)

Influence in line one is seen in the big toe and its movement. It is a time when the mind is set on something bigger than oneself, the will, purpose, affection, aspiration, all focussed outwardly with a desire to influence, but no strength nor ability. Here change is brought about by unseen forces like a latent energy or subconscious, unseen, forces. This line changes to hexagram 49.

LINE 2 (YIN)

Movement is seen in the calves of the leg indicating instigating evil forces influencing the legs, causing anxiety. Stillness indicates good fortune. Travelling, shifting homes, changing jobs, or any displacement is due to fail miserably. Choosing to be patient, adjust, comply, yield, cooperate will save one from hurt, humiliation or great harm. Read hexagram 28 to know more.

LINE 3 (YANG)

The influence is manifest in the thighs which are seen in movement, regrettably close in proximity of the leader. This could be a mindless and compulsive urge to influence a given circumstance. An invitation to follow a potentially distressing, humiliating and shameful indulgence has to be refused. Don’t go forward, stay in your own safe space. Hexagram 45 explains this line better.

LINE 4 (YANG)

This line shows a determined, firm correctness leading to good fortune. However the mind is prone to swaying in opposite directions. If the mind gets agitated, it wavers, then only those friends on whom the mind is fixed will follow. Regrets completely disappear. Don’t miss reading hexagram 39 if this line appeals to you.

LINE 5 (YANG)

Influence is ineffective as it indicates sensations in the nape or back of the heart, spine and its fleshy cover. The line suggests erroneous motives or actions, even if they are sincere. “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.” When the ego-mind does not impede, the mind of Tao manifests. Find further guidance in hexagram 62.

LINE 6 (YIN)

Man seeks to influence through frivolous speech or superficial talks; thus the focus is on the cheeks, tongue and jaw. The divided line here symbolizes an open mouth. The challenge is to transcend reason as excessive reason and logic blind us to the truths of an expanded awareness. Hexagram 33 amply shows the way.

(The columnist is a Naturopathy and Reiki practitioner and pursues astrology as a hobby)