Understanding Food Allergens: Impact On Health And Well-Being

Food allergies are a growing concern worldwide, as certain allergens can cause mild to severe reactions, these are becoming more common and can affect both children and adults. Some allergens are easy to avoid, but many are hidden in everyday foods, making it hard for people to stay safe. Knowing about these allergens and how they affect health is essential.

What are food allergens?

Food allergens are substances in certain foods that trigger abnormal immune responses in sensitive individuals. The body mistakenly identifies these proteins as harmful, causing reactions like itching, swelling, digestive issues, or even life-threatening anaphylaxis.

To manage common food allergens, one needs to identify specific food allergens and substitute them with the right nutritious food alternatives to ensure one gets essential nutrients that may be missing from restricted foods - Zainab G, Clinical Dietitian and Sports Nutritionist

Here how one can recognise the allergen signs on restaurant menu and food packets for 10 major food allergens and the risks involved.

Milk

Milk allergies, distinct from lactose intolerance, can cause hives, vomiting, or even severe anaphylaxis. While many children outgrow it, some adults remain allergic, making it important to avoid milk and dairy products such as cheese, butter, and yogurt.

Eggs

Egg allergies commonly affect children, though some may outgrow them. Symptoms include skin inflammation, nasal congestion, and digestive problems. Eggs are hidden in many foods, making it essential to read labels carefully.

Peanuts

Peanut allergies can trigger life-threatening reactions, including anaphylaxis, even from minimal exposure. Since peanuts are often found in snacks and processed foods, those with this allergy must be highly cautious with packaged products.

Tree nuts

Tree nut allergies include almonds, walnuts, and cashews. They often persist throughout life, and even traces of these nuts in food or skincare products can trigger severe reactions in sensitive individuals.

Lupin

Lupin, a legume used in flour, bread, and pasta, is becoming a more common allergen. It can trigger cross-reactions in individuals with peanut allergies, leading to symptoms like swelling, nausea, and breathing difficulties.

Fish

Fish allergies, which can last a lifetime, are often associated with serious reactions. Cross-contamination is a concern, making it challenging for people to dine at restaurants or consume processed foods safely.

Gluten

Although technically a protein rather than an allergen, gluten in wheat, rye, and barley can cause severe reactions in people leading to digestive issues and long-term health risks.

Celery

Celery allergies can cause symptoms such as itching, swelling, and, in severe cases. This allergen can be found in raw vegetables, soups, and spice mixes, requiring careful monitoring for those affected.

Shellfish

Shellfish, such as shrimp, crab, and lobster, is a common allergen that usually develops in adulthood. Even inhaling cooking steam from shellfish can trigger reactions in some individuals.

Sulphites

Used as preservatives in dried fruits, wines, and processed foods, sulphites can cause respiratory issues and allergic reactions. People with asthma are especially vulnerable, so they must avoid sulphite-laden products.