Tulsi Vivah is an auspicious Hindu ritual that symbolically celebrates the marriage of Goddess Tulsi with Lord Vishnu, often worshipped in the form of Shaligram. Observed after Diwali, the occasion marks the ceremonial beginning of the Hindu wedding season and holds special significance for devotees.

In 2026, Tulsi Vivah is being observed on Saturday, November 21. Devotees can perform the ceremony at home during the evening Pradosh Kaal, approximately between 5:25 PM and 7:49 PM.

The ritual is traditionally performed with the same devotion and customs as a Hindu wedding. Families decorate the Tulsi plant, prepare a small mandap and conduct symbolic wedding ceremonies with prayers, offerings and aarti. Here's a simple guide to the essential items and steps involved in performing Tulsi Vivah at home.

Samagri Required For Tulsi Vivah

A Tulsi plant in a pot or Tulsi Vrindavan

A Shaligram stone or an idol/image of Lord Vishnu or Krishna

Four sugarcane stalks or banana stems to prepare the mandap

Mango leaves and marigold flowers for decoration

Red chunri or cloth for Goddess Tulsi and yellow cloth for Lord Vishnu

Bridal adornments such as bangles, bindi, sindoor, turmeric, kumkum and mehndi

Two garlands, mauli (sacred thread), akshata (raw rice) and chandan

A wooden chowki, ghee diya, incense sticks, fruits and satvik bhog

How To Perform Tulsi Vivah At Home: Step-By-Step Puja Vidhi

1. Clean And Decorate The Puja Area

Begin by cleaning the space around the Tulsi plant, whether it is in the courtyard, balcony or prayer area. Make a rangoli nearby and arrange the puja essentials neatly. If required, place a wooden chowki beside the plant for the Shaligram or Vishnu idol.

2. Prepare A Wedding Mandap

Create a small canopy around the Tulsi plant using four sugarcane stalks or banana stems. Decorate the mandap with fresh flowers, mango leaves and marigold garlands to give the space a festive, wedding-like appearance.

3. Adorn Goddess Tulsi And Lord Vishnu

Offer prayers and dress the Tulsi plant with a red chunri or cloth. Adorn it with traditional bridal items such as bangles, bindi and flowers. Place the Shaligram or Vishnu idol beside the plant, dressed in yellow cloth. Apply chandan, turmeric and kumkum as per family tradition.

4. Conduct The Wedding Rituals

Light a ghee diya and incense sticks before beginning the ceremony. Invoke Lord Ganesha and Lord Vishnu, followed by the exchange of garlands between Tulsi and Shaligram. Tie a sacred thread or mauli as part of the symbolic wedding. Families may also perform kanyadaan and circumambulation or pheras according to their customs.

5. Perform Aarti And Offer Prasad

Conclude the ceremony with aarti and offer satvik bhog, including fruits such as amla and ber. Distribute the prasad among family members and guests. Devotees also continue worshipping and caring for the Tulsi plant as part of their daily routine.

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