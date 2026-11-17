Farah Khan Gifts Ananya Birla Mumbai's Gateway Of India Themed Watch Worth ₹50,000; Here's What Makes It Special |

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently paid a visit to entrepreneur Ananya Birla at her Mumbai residence, but it was a special gift from the filmmaker that caught everyone's attention. Farah gifted Ananya a distinctive timepiece from Jaipur Watch Company's exclusive 'Gates Of India' collection, turning the occasion into a celebration of Indian heritage, craftsmanship and luxury.

Priced at approximately ₹50,000, the watch is far from an ordinary luxury accessory. Inspired by some of India's most iconic architectural landmarks, the Gates Of India edition brings together the country's rich cultural legacy and contemporary watchmaking. Its unique concept revolves around the idea of gateways as passages through India's history, with each dial revealing a celebrated monument.

What makes the timepiece particularly interesting is its innovative flip dial mechanism. Featuring a smooth 360-degree rotation, the watch offers a dual-display experience, with different heritage landmarks revealed through its distinctive design. The collection pays tribute to four iconic structures – the Gateway of India, India Gate, Red Fort and Charminar – each representing an important part of India's architectural and cultural identity.

The timepiece further stands out for its glossy gold and silver finish, complemented by sapphire crystal. Its intricate mechanism and detailing reflect the craftsmanship that goes into creating each piece. According to the brand's specifications, one watch takes approximately seven weeks to craft, highlighting the time and precision involved in its making.

Read Also Ananya Birla Dons ₹6 Cr Patek Philippe Watch At Sculpture Launch Event In Mumbai

Ananya Birla Dons ₹6 Cr Patek Philippe Watch

On the other hand, Ananya Birla recently made a striking appearance at a public art launch in Mumbai, turning heads with her luxurious choice of accessory. The entrepreneur was spotted wearing an exceptionally rare-looking Patek Philippe Nautilus Haute Joaillerie timepiece, reportedly valued at around ₹6 crore, adding a touch of high-end watchmaking to her event look.