When Is Tulsi Vivah 2026? Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And More | FPJ

Tulsi Vivah is an auspicious Hindu ritual that celebrates the symbolic marriage of the holy Tulsi plant (sacred basil) with Lord Shaligram, a form of Lord Vishnu. This occasion takes place on the 12th day (Dwadashi) of the lunar month, usually in October or November. The festival is mostly observed in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Karnataka.

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Religious significance of Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah holds deep religious significance and also marks the start of the Hindu wedding season, which was on pause during Chaturmas, the four months when Lord Vishnu is believed to be resting. It is believed that performing the rituals of Tulsi Vivah brings good deeds in married life. Read on to know when to perform Tulsi Vivah, muhurat, rituals and more.

Tulsi Vivah 2026

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Tulsi Vivah is slated for Saturday, November 21.

The Dwadashi Tithi of the Kartik Shukla Paksha will begin at 6:31 AM on November 21, 2026, and will conclude at 4:56 AM on November 22, 2026.

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Tulsi Vivah katha

The story of Tulsi Vivah is about Vrinda, a devoted wife of Jalandhar, a powerful but evil demon king. Vrinda’s strong faith and purity gave her husband protection from any harm, even from the gods. Worried about Jalandhar’s growing power, the gods turned to Lord Vishnu for help. To break Vrinda’s protection, Lord Vishnu took the form of Jalandhar and approached her. Vrinda, believing he was her husband, unintentionally broke her vow of loyalty, which led to Jalandhar’s defeat by Lord Shiva.

When Vrinda realised that she had been tricked, she was heartbroken and cursed Vishnu to turn into the black Shaligram stone. In response, Vishnu honoured Vrinda’s purity and devotion by blessing her to be reborn as the sacred Tulsi plant, and promised to marry her in this form every year. That is why, each year, Hindus celebrate Tulsi Vivah, the symbolic wedding of Lord Vishnu (in the form of the Shaligram stone) and the Tulsi plant.