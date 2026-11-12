Dev Deepavali 2026: Varanasi To Glow With Lakhs Of Diyas On November 24; All You Need To Know | File Image

Dev Deepavali, also known as Dev Diwali, is an auspicious festival in India, which is particularly celebrated in the holy city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. It is observed annually on the 15th lunar day of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar, along with Kartik Purnima.

In the Gregorian calendar, this festival typically falls between November and December, which occurs 15 days after Diwali. The celebration honours Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasur, which is a significant victory in Hindu mythology. This year, Varanasi, one of India's oldest living cities, is gearing up to celebrate Dev Deepavali on November 24, 2026. Let's understand everything in detail.

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Dev Deepavali 2026: Date and significance

Dev Deepavali, also known as Diwali of Gods, is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival is among the most spectacular religious celebrations in the holy city of Kashi. On this occasion, the ghats of the River Ganga are illuminated with lakhs of earthen lamps, creating a breathtaking sight. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24.

Also known as Dev Diwali, the festival is celebrated 15 days after Diwali and holds immense religious and cultural significance. According to Hindu mythology, Dev Deepavali marks the day when the gods descend to Earth to celebrate Lord Shiva's victory over the demon Tripurasura. This victory is known as Tripurari Purnima.

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How is Dev Deepavali celebrated in Varanasi?

The celebrations begin with devotees taking a holy dip in the Ganga, followed by prayers and religious rituals at temples. As evening approaches, the famous ghats of Varanasi, including Dashashwamedh Ghat, Assi Ghat and Rajendra Prasad Ghat, are decorated with thousands of earthen lamps.

The spectacular Ganga Aarti is one of the biggest attractions of the festival, drawing devotees and tourists from across India and abroad. The riverfront glows with countless diyas, while temples, streets and homes are illuminated to mark the occasion.

Fireworks and cultural performances

Fireworks, cultural performances and religious ceremonies further add to the festive atmosphere.