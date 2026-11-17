PM Narendra Modi Ditches His Signature Jacket For Philippines' Traditional Barong Tagalog Shirt At ASEAN Gala Dinner |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a distinct sartorial statement during his visit to Manila, Philippines, as he stepped away from his signature kurta ensemble for a special diplomatic occasion. The Prime Minister was seen wearing a traditional Barong Tagalog, the Philippines' national formal attire, at a gala dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday evening.

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The dinner took place at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Manila and brought together leaders attending the 49th ASEAN Summit. Modi was in the country to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. Interestingly, his outfit bore a resemblance to the traditional attire worn by President Marcos himself, making it a thoughtful nod to the host nation's cultural identity.

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What Is Barong Tagalog?

The Barong Tagalog is a traditional Filipino formal shirt recognised for its lightweight fabric, intricate embroidery and distinctive silhouette. Unlike conventional formal shirts, it is designed to be worn untucked, with its straight hem falling around the hips. Typically featuring a collar and long sleeves, the garment is often made using sheer or semi-transparent material, allowing an undershirt to remain visible beneath it.

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The name originates from the Tagalog word 'baro', which translates to dress or shirt, and broadly refers to the traditional clothing of the Tagalog people. Its origins can be traced to pre-colonial Filipino clothing, although the garment evolved into its recognisable modern form during Spanish colonial rule.

Over the years, the Barong Tagalog transformed from everyday clothing into an important expression of Filipino national identity. Its association with official occasions became particularly prominent during the 1950s, when Philippine presidents began wearing it for inaugurations and other formal state events.

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