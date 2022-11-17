e-Paper Get App
Try these simple home ingredients to make your skin glow this winter

Winter can be quite tough to deal with, especially when it comes to our skin. Check out these easy home remedies for a happy skin this winter

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Try these simple home ingredients to make your skin glow this winter | FPJ
It's not just you, your skin shivers the cold as well. Dealing with winter may not be easy, but surely it isn't impossible. Similar to how we curl into our blanket, our skin needs some care to feel warm and comfortable. Winter skincare routine is a must to keep your skin hydrated and glowing. No need to purchase any beauty product, all you need is to rush into your kitchen for these simple home ingredients that shall make your skin happy.

Get the melon way!

Representative Image

Representative Image | Pixabay

Be it some lemon juice or a watermelon crush, apply it on your skin for a calming feel. Watermelon juice is also a good skin toner and relieves summer dryness too. It cools, refreshes and softens the skin.

article-image

Cool it with Cucumber

Both external application as well as internal consumption as a healthy drink helps one embrace the goodness of cucumbers. Drinking it with no added sugar is the best way to sip it. Cucumber juice or its pulp can be mixed with two teaspoons powdered milk and one egg white. Apply the paste on face and neck and rinse off with water after half an hour.

The rose formula

Raw milk with rose water

Raw milk with rose water | FPJ

article-image

Rose water is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which will help you reduce skin redness and puffiness. When applied along raw milk (not boiled), the formula rejuvenates skin.

Papaya kiya kya?

Representative Image

Representative Image | Pixabay

Yet another fruit that makes the ingredient list for skincare and beauty products is papaya. Papaya pulp can be applied on the skin like a mask, and washed off after 20 minutes. Papaya contains enzymes that help remove dead skin cells. Add curd or lemon juice to the pulp to remove tan.


Buttermilk for fighting the sun

Buttermilk/Representative Image

Buttermilk/Representative Image | Istock

Apply buttermilk after a lot of sun exposure. This will not only provide relief to burning skin, but will lighten the tan as curd has natural bleaching properties.

