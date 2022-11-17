Apple cider day 2022: Cheers! Here's why the beverage is good for your health, check out some interesting facts

Apple cider drink | Unsplash

This Friday night, party with the fruit-rich beverage as it's Apple Cider Day. Every year, November 18 is celebrated with a cheers of this Autumn drink, the acidic cider apple juices. The popularised taste of the drink comes with a tinge of vinegar, yes, the apple cider vinegar.

If you are in for some alcoholic beverages, the hard cider sip will delight you, while there are also non-alcoholic preparations. The alcoholic version gets its flavour and punch with fermented cider apples, while the other merely uses them fresh along some spices like cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.

History of the drink

Apple cider has been around since 3,000 B.C. when the drink was made using crabapples by the Celts in Britain. This beverage was bitter because it was made from local crabapples, which grew in small shrubs, unlike the cider we are familiar with today.

Reports suggest that the Norman invasion of England in 1066 introduced acidic cider apples and advanced apple-pressing technology to make the juice-extraction process easier.

Health benefits

Be it skin, hair or the functioning of vital body organs, apple cider is a recommended beverage by experts, however, in a limited quantity. The drink is reportedly the best for people suffering from poor bone health and fatigue. It has cleansing properties, and is thus good for one's overall health. It also has a proven record in healthcare for paving way to weight loss and management.

Interesting facts

Apple cider is the official beverage of the state of New Hampshire

Apart from November 18th being Apple Cider Day, there’s yet another day to honour the drink as the world celebrates Cider Day on June 3

Some reports suggest that in the earlier centuries, apple cider was consider so pure that children were baptised in apple cider