'It's not good for his health': Pet parent treats dog with 'pani puri,' netizens react to viral video

Despite the hooman and street vendor happily feeding the doggo with the chaat item, netizens strongly opposed the act by slamming it as unhealthy for the animal

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
'It's not good for his health': Pet parent treats dog with 'pani puri,' netizens react to viral video | Instagram
Pet dogs and the adorable bond with their human often go viral on social media. In one such pawesome video, we can see a doggo try some gol gappa. The now-viral Instagram reel shows the pet licking the spicy water and enjoying the bite of the popular chaat food.

The furry pet is held by the pet parent who treats him with some pani puris. The street vendor serving the delicacy can be seen in joy while offering the animal his food preparations.

Watch

article-image

The video has attracted thousands of views on Instagram. Despite the hooman and street vendor happily feeding the doggo with the chaat item, netizens strongly opposed the act by slamming it. However, a few viewers considered it a cute gesture and positively shared fire and heart emojis towards the viral video.

Take a look at some comments

article-image

