Try colour day! Here’s what you can wear to celebrate Republic Day

Republic Day is a day of pride, celebration and sharing the patriotic vibe. For those planning to wear their patriotism on their sleeve, so to speak, tips and tricks to amp up your outfit and make-up for the day...
Recreating the tri-colour look
If you are planning a traditional look, then a sari is the ideal choice. You can keep the sari plain in white or off-white with a green border and tiny work in saffron. The plain sari can be paired with a tinge of saffron and green in your jewellery or accessories.
White kurta with colourful dupatta
Keeping the occasion’s ethnicity in mind, one can try for a plain kurta with a colourful dupatta to give a dainty look. Apart from being visually attractive, wearing a kurta with palazzo pants and pairing up with a colourful dupatta will give you a comprehensive look for any formal or informal occasion.
The fusion look
Try something different to achieve a quirky and fusion look by wearing multicolour jackets with traditional Gota Patti work. Pair your white kurta with your favourite denim jeans and wear a saffron jacket over the kurta. To make the look more apt for the occasion, stick to shades of coral, orange or green.
Organic fabrics
This Republic Day show off your love for the nation with homegrown and eco-friendly fabrics. Choose natural, organic fabrics like khadi, tussar and cotton for that quintessential Indian vibe and give it a vibrant look by adding a colourful shrug or dupatta.
Accessories
People put so much effort into choosing the right outfit, but generally ignore the accessories which add an eye-catching touch to the look:
- If you are opting for a plain kurta, go for earrings of a colourful shade
- Carrying a tote bag featuring any one colour from the tricolour can be a simple yet effective way of pulling in all the attention
- In case you are going for a sari, especially with gold or zari work, simple gold earrings/ danglers can serve as a beautiful finish for your ensemble
Tri-colour eye
Create a perfect balance of orange, blue, green and white for the perfect eye make-up. But don’t forget to keep the rest of the make-up neutral to make your eyes stand out.
Orange lip
Giving a shade of orange to your lips can effortlessly nail the look. You can apply a matte or keep it glossy, depending on your preference. Go for neutral eyes, black liner, flushed cheeks, and bright orange lip colour.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)