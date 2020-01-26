Try colour day! Here’s what you can wear to celebrate Republic Day

Accessories

People put so much effort into choosing the right outfit, but generally ignore the accessories which add an eye-catching touch to the look:

- If you are opting for a plain kurta, go for earrings of a colourful shade

- Carrying a tote bag featuring any one colour from the tricolour can be a simple yet effective way of pulling in all the attention

- In case you are going for a sari, especially with gold or zari work, simple gold earrings/ danglers can serve as a beautiful finish for your ensemble