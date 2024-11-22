Transform Your Kitchen With These 5 Simple Hacks

This daily whirlwind of cooking often leaves home cooks feeling overwhelmed and stressed about getting dinner on the table. However, with a few clever simplifying techniques, you can streamline tasks like cooking, baking, and cleaning up. Small adjustments that save time and frustration really add up. Read on to discover few easy kitchen hacks to help you transform your chaotic kitchen into a calm, clutter-free space, making cooking a breeze.

Material required:

Corn

Brown sugar

Marshmallow

Butter wrapper

Salt

Pitcher

Bread

Shuck corn in the microwave: Let’s face it, shucking corn can get tiring quickly. Not to mention, it can be super time consuming. Use the magic of the microwave to eliminate both of these issues. Microwave your corn for 30 seconds to a minute on high heat. Voila! Corn shucks, be gone!

Keep brown sugar soft with marshmallows: Here is another kitchen hack that works like magic. And it involves marshmallows. Yup, marshmallows! Place a few marshmallows into a container of brown sugar and tightly seal it. This softens the sugar in a day, but you can keep the marshmallows in the container for up to a few weeks. It’s just one of the genius ways to keep brown sugar soft.

Use butter wrappers to prevent microwave splatter: Ever make a complete mess of your microwave when melting butter? We have. Those days are will melt away after you try this simple hack. Repurpose your butter wrapper as a cover for your microwavable dish. So long, splatter!

Chill wine in salt water: No one likes lukewarm bubbly. To chill a bottle quickly, find a tall pitcher about the height of your wine bottle. Immerse the bottle in ice water with a small handful of salt and turn every few minutes or so. Your booze will chill in 20 minutes (or less!).

Soften cookies with a slice of bread: To keep cookies and other baked goods soft after baking, add a slice of store-bought white bread to an airtight container. Your cakes, cookies and muffins will keep their day-one softness. Friends and family will think they are fresh!