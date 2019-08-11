Tie-dye and fly print is latest trend

And sometimes dressing like you did in your happiest memories can feel comforting. This kind of dyeing creates original, geometric and absolutely unpredictable and random images on the cloth, which depends on the different combination of water and pigments.”

She recalls it being rediscovered and reworked in the ’60s and ’70s, especially in the USA and by the hippies. “The possibility to create colourful and free clothes reflects perfectly their lifestyle. For the SS’19 season tie-dye is back stronger than ever, polished and refined.

At Comme des Garçons, it colours ‘wrinkled’ pants and jackets, at Cerruti it covers summery bomber jackets and shorts, at Alyx it dyes T-shirts paired with snake printed pants, while at M1992 it turns almost into a pattern for men suits. But it’s definitely at Louis Vuitton that tie-dye steals the show. Virgil Abloh puts it on jackets, see-through shirts, wide pants and a short, proving it’s a pattern proper for every season.”

Nidhi Yadav, Creative Head & Founder, AKS Clothings, finds the street style tie-dye (Bandhani) gives any attire a flavour of playful art. “Not long back, this playful print was banished from the market but it has made a commendable comeback.