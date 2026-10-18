'This Is Why We Need Real Models': Veer Pahariya TROLLED For His 'Poor' Ramp Walk At Lakmé Fashion Week In Delhi

Veer Pahariya walks Lakmé Fashion Week runway in Delhi |

Celebrity showstoppers often grab the spotlight at fashion weeks, but not every runway appearance wins over the internet. Veer Pahariya found himself at the centre of online criticism after walking for designer Pawan Sachdeva at Lakmé Fashion Week in Delhi on October 17. While his all-black ensemble made a bold style statement, his ramp walk failed to impress several viewers, sparking fresh conversations about celebrities taking over the runway.

Veer Pahariya's eamp walk gets trolled



Videos and discussions surrounding Veer's walk prompted social media users to question whether celebrities should be given the spotlight over professional models. A Reddit post discussing his runway appearance gained traction, with one user writing, "Another example of why only real models should be walking the ramp…"



Another commenter recalled the era when Indian models were celebrated as supermodels, adding that designers now seemed to bring in celebrities to generate hype for their collections. The user criticised Veer's walk and outfit, expressing disappointment with the overall presentation. Other reactions were equally blunt. One user wrote, "Kabhi kabhi mere dil main khayaal aata hai....kisne isko bola ki yeh actor ya model ban sakta hai?"

Another asked, "Is he out on an evening walk?" while comments such as "Anyone is walking on ramp nowadays" and "This is why we need real models on the runway" reflected the criticism.



The reactions have once again brought attention to the ongoing debate around celebrity showstoppers at fashion weeks, with some social media users arguing that professional models bring a distinct level of runway training and presentation to a designer's collection.

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Here's what he wore



Veer opted for a head-to-toe denim-blue ensemble that combined structured outerwear with relaxed, edgy styling. He wore a long coat with a defined silhouette, flap pockets and rolled-up sleeves over a dark textured shirt. Contrasting striped detailing along the collar and front added visual interest, while the open neckline lent the outfit a laid-back finish.



Relaxed-fit trousers continued the monochromatic theme, while a brown rope-style belt introduced a subtle earthy accent. Chunky, polished black shoes grounded the look, and a bracelet served as a minimal accessory.

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Pawan Sachdeva's 'RECAST' collection



Veer walked as the showstopper for designer Pawan Sachdeva, whose collection, titled RECAST, was presented at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI).



The collection explored Indian craftsmanship through contemporary silhouettes, reworking traditional textiles and craft techniques for modern wardrobes. Bandhani, Shibori, Kasuti and Kantha featured in the showcase, which moved across luxury streetwear, urban workwear and refined formal dressing.