Manish Malhotra Returns To Lakmé Fashion Week After 3.5 Years With Sara Ali Khan And Ayushmann Khurrana As Showstoppers

Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan walk for Manish Malhotra at Lakmé Fashion Week |

After a gap of nearly three and a half years, ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra has finally returned to the Lakmé Fashion Week runway with a glamorous showcase, and he brought Bollywood along for the ride! Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana turned showstoppers for the designer in New Delhi, closing the day hand-in-hand in breathtaking black ensembles.

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in black



Sara took over the runway in a strapless black ensemble featuring a structured corset-inspired bodice. An asymmetrical neckline added an unconventional edge, while intricate floral embellishments in metallic and multicoloured tones brought the outfit to life. She paired the fitted upper half with a flowing black skirt, finishing the look with a sheer dupatta draped around her neck.



Emerald stud earrings, a matching bracelet and rings added a rich pop of colour without taking attention away from the outfit. For beauty, she opted for a dewy complexion, rosy cheeks, smoky eyes and brown lipstick, while her centre-parted hair was left open.

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Ayushmann Khurrana is runway-ready in embroidered look



Ayushmann matched Sara’s dark glamour with a sharply tailored all-black ensemble. He wore a black shirt and trousers, layering them with a statement jacket detailed with silver-toned floral and ornamental embroidery.

The intricate work extended across the shoulders, lapels and sleeves, lending texture and dimension to an otherwise monochromatic outfit. Sleek black shoes kept the styling clean and polished, striking a balance between classic tailoring and runway-ready drama.

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Manish Malhotra returns to Lakmé Fashion Week with Luxury Prêt 2026



The showcase was a significant moment for Manish Malhotra, who returned to the Lakmé Fashion Week runway after an absence of nearly three and a half years. Presented as Manish Malhotra Luxury Prêt 2026, the collection explored occasionwear through a contemporary lens, bringing Indian craftsmanship together with modern shapes, fluid movement and statement detailing.



Instead of relying solely on traditional festive silhouettes, the collection moved between elongated outfits, cropped jackets, flowing skirts, relaxed tailoring and dramatic layers. Structured forms met softer drapes, with shades of luminous gold and burnished silver, creating a wardrobe that played with contrasts while retaining the designer’s signature sense of opulence.

One of the key additions to the showcase was Manish Malhotra Menswear Luxe Prêt, a new chapter for the fashion house. The collection translated the label’s design sensibility into contemporary menswear through refined shirts, relaxed tailoring, modern separates and layered looks.



Fine jewellery and accessories also played an important role in shaping the collection’s visual language. Statement pieces and sculptural accents complemented the ensembles, with styling that moved between understated details and bolder combinations.