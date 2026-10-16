Sara Arjun At 21 Makes Runway Debut At Lakmé Fashion Week In Dreamy Blue Bridal Ensemble

Sara Arjun, 21, Makes Runway Debut At Lakmé Fashion Week In Anushree Reddy’s Regal Powder-Blue Bridal Look |

Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun, 21, made her runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week 2026, turning heads as she walked the ramp in a breathtaking powder-blue ensemble. The young actress served as the showstopper for designer Anushree Reddy's bridal collection, ‘MAYA’, presented in collaboration with Lakme Salon and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in New Delhi on October 16.

Sara Arjun, 21, Takes Over Lakme Fashion Week

Sara Arjun turned heads in a powder-blue bridal ensemble featuring intricate zardozi embroidery, delicate threadwork, shimmering sequins and glass-bead detailing. The outfit blended traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, with rich textures and elaborate embellishments lending it a regal yet modern appeal. The soft blue hue added a romantic touch to the look, making it a striking choice for the bridal couture showcase.

Her ensemble was complemented by bridal beauty trends unveiled by Lakme Salon, ranging from the soft and romantic to timeless elegance and bold maximalism. The looks featured glowing, velvet-like skin, watercolour blush, diffused lips, statement eye makeup and contemporary hairstyles. Together, the fashion and beauty presentation offered a fresh take on modern bridal style, celebrating individuality while bringing traditional bridal aesthetics into a contemporary space.