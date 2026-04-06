Dhurandhar 2: Abusive Words In Ranveer Singh Starrer Muted - Report

Abusive In Dhurandhar 2 Words Muted? | YouTube

Dhurandhar The Revenge became a topic of discussion on social media for multiple reasons. One of the reasons was the abusive words that we got to hear in the film. Mostly such words are muted by the Central Board of Film Certification, but the audience was quite surprised that the film was passed without those words being muted.

Now, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers in the new print have muted a few abusive words. A source told the portal, “In the earlier version, some abuses were muted, but many of them were left untouched. In the new print, more cuss words have been censored. The dialogue where (Sanjay Dutt) says ‘L***d c******a kya’ in the Operation Lyari sequence has been muted, though the gesture made by the actor while mouthing the dialogue remains."

The source added, "The abuse, ‘B******a’, said by Rakesh Bedi while getting his pedicure done, and by a character in the Aari Aari song sequence, was also silenced. A few more abuses have been similarly muted in other parts of the film. Words like ‘B****a’ and ‘G***u’ were kept untouched.”

For the uninitiated, a few days ago, a new print of Dhurandhar 2 was sent to theatres as the makers rectified a mistake in one of the scenes, in which a cameraman's reflection was seen in the mirror.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office in India. The film, in 18 days, has minted Rs. 1,013.77 crore net at the box office in India, which is an excellent amount.

While the Ranveer Singh starrer has already become the highest-grossing Bollywood film, it has to beat Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film. It will easily beat Baahubali 2, but let's wait and watch whether the Aditya Dhar directorial will be able to surpass the lifetime collection Allu Arjun starrer or not.