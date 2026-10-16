Birthday Boy Ali Fazal Closes Lakmé Fashion Week Day 2 As Nitanshi Goel And Tejasswi Prakash Walk The Runway In Delhi

Ali Fazal and Nitanshi Goel at Lakmé Fashion Week 2026 in Delhi |

If there is one place where a blazer can turn into a runway moment and a purple skirt can do all the talking, it is Lakmé Fashion Week! Day 2 of the couture showcase in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), held in Delhi on October 15, brought together celebrity showstoppers, experimental silhouettes and Indian craftsmanship.

From Tejasswi Prakash’s sharp power dressing to Nitanshi Goel’s high-shine look and Ali Fazal’s regal birthday appearance, here are the highlights that caught our eye.

Tejasswi Prakash brings power dressing to ramp

Tejasswi Prakash kicked off the celebrity runway moments in a look that blended corporate-inspired tailoring for NIF Global’s The Runway presentation. The actress donned a crisp white collared shirt under a fitted burgundy pinstriped waistcoat, paired with an asymmetrical grey pinstriped skirt featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit and a flash of maroon lining. A matching blazer, chunky black rectangular glasses, gold hoops and white ankle-strap heels completed the ensemble.

The actress added a little runway drama by removing her blazer midway, letting the structured waistcoat and skirt take centre stage. Her sleek, pulled-back hair kept the look sharp and modern.

Beyond the celebrity appearance, NIF Global’s The Runway showcased experimental designs by student creators, with contemporary prêt pieces and sculptural silhouettes highlighting the next generation’s approach to fashion.

Pavleen Gujral turns up the drama in black

Actress Pavleen Gujral walked for Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectibles in collaboration with designer Samant Chauhan, wearing a floor-length black gown that brought texture and craftsmanship together. The halter-style neckline and fitted waist were adorned with intricate gold floral and foliage embroidery, while the voluminous skirt featured dramatic, cascading three-dimensional ruffles. She kept the styling elegant with delicate earrings, statement rings and voluminous, middle-parted hair.

While the show-stopping moment brought all the drama, the collaboration brings together Jaisalmer Crafted Bar Collectibles, from the house of Radico Khaitan, and Samant Chauhan, connecting the world of Indian craft spirits with contemporary fashion.

Nitanshi Goel dazzles in Suneet Varma’s ‘Kashi’

Nitanshi Goel brought the shimmer to the runway as the showstopper for Suneet Varma’s Kashi collection. The actress took over the stage in a deep purple strapless bandeau-style top, paired with a fitted fishtail skirt covered in reflective metallic discs arranged in tiered, diagonal rows. Broad metallic cuffs on both wrists added edginess, while loose, voluminous waves and glowing makeup kept the styling glamorous.

While all the eyes were on Nitanshi, the collection itself was impressive. Inspired by the city of Kashi, it explored Indian heritage through a contemporary lens. Rich colours, intricate embroidery, handwork and textured surfaces appeared across jackets, dhoti skirts, draped sarees, tops, tunics and trousers.

Ali Fazal marks his birthday with a runway walk for Tasva

The day wrapped up with Ali Fazal walking for Tasva by Tarun Tahiliani on his birthday. The actor sashayed down the runway in an ivory layered ensemble featuring an overlapping Angrakha-style tunic beneath an open-front bandhgala jacket, both finished with subtle tonal embroidery. Matching churidar trousers and a pre-draped doshala with geometric motifs and embroidered borders completed the traditional look. Gold-embellished mojris, neatly styled hair and his signature moustache added the finishing touches.

Ali also shared the runway with designer Rimple Narulah, bringing an additional fashion moment to the evening.

Meanwhile, Tasva’s latest menswear collection drew inspiration from the Tree of Life, Lipan art, paisley motifs and the interplay of light. Traditional techniques such as Aari work, Zardozi and mirror work were combined with appliqué, pearls and three-dimensional embellishments. A palette of ivory, lilac, salmon and jade gave the collection a softer colour story, balancing heritage craftsmanship with contemporary occasion wear.