The Sonic Shift: Inside India’s Premium Home Audio Boom

Sonos Home Theater | pic: Sonos

Driven by a rising wave of audiophile culture, rapid advances in audio technology, and a growing desire for bespoke home installations, high-end technical audio set-ups are transforming living spaces into immersive, precision-tuned environments where every nuance is heard exactly as the creators intended.

Are you an audiophile?

Bonafide audiophiles swear by high-fidelity audio. The term may seem contemporary, but it goes back to a time when audio systems were built solely for precision and purity. Achieving this involves several technical considerations: a high dynamic range that enables the accurate reproduction of both soft and loud passages, a low Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) that allows speakers to deliver sound with minimal coloration and greater clarity, and a smooth frequency response ensures the speaker performs evenly across the sound spectrum.

Digital vs analogue

“For me, this experience should not be centred around the actual technology but about the enjoyment and intentionality of listening to the art itself,” says Harry Jones, Sound Experience Engineer at Sonos, an American audio technology company known for its state-of-the-art products like Arc Ultra soundbar, Sub4 wireless subwoofer, and built-in speakers. Sonority has always been at the heart of the digital versus analogue debate. Digital tracks offer convenience and easy access on phones and computers. But it comes at the cost of quality—most digital music is compressed at 320 kbps or lower, which limits sonic richness. In contrast, analog sound is a luxury that requires both investment and intent. “Formats like vinyl records and magnetic tapes have remained unchanged for decades; the most natural, full-bodied audio experiences come through analogue setups,” explains Varun Dua, founder of Bassline AV Technologies, a Gurgaon-based multi-disciplinary design and technology integrator. British brand Bowers & Wilkins launched 801 Abbey Road Limited Edition loudspeakers as an homage to their 45-year-old relationship with Abbey Road Studios, while Sonos has products like Sonos Port and Sonos Amp that stream high-quality digital audio into an existing stereo or receiver.

Trend tracker

The demand for high-quality sound, seamless control, and a system that works together and grows with time is on the rise. This trend is driving homeowners to create complete listening ecosystems, not just buy a single speaker. “Homeowners are looking for sound that moves with them from room to room and integrates effortlessly with lighting, home automation, and streaming services,” shares Jones. There is a growing interest in 3D and spatial audio. These formats bring cinematic depth to listening experiences, fuelling demand for private theatres, media rooms, and immersive gaming setups. Audio systems now need to blend seamlessly with a home’s architecture, blending aesthetics with electroacoustics. “Contemporary setups are not just technically advanced but also aesthetically bold—designed to be admired even by non-audiophiles,” adds Dua.

Some luxury brands now offer speakers that can be hung on the wall like artwork, such as Bang & Olufsen’s Atelier Limited Edition Art Deco, which assimilates Beolab 28 speakers and Beovision Theatre with Art Deco aesthetics. Others create ultra-compact speakers demonstrating that high performance and discreet design can go hand in hand, or completely invisible models embedded within walls. This combination of premium sound and intuitive software is defining the next chapter of luxury audio.