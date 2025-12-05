The Emotional Side Of Whisky: Dr Bill Lumsden On Craft, Creativity And Collectability

Dr Bill, Director of Distilling, Whisky Creation & Whisky Stocks, Glenmorangie |

Dr Bill Lumsden, director of whisky creation at Glenmorangie and Ardbeg, is not your classic whisky blender. In India, for the unveiling of The Original 12, he captivated audiences with his trademark wit, tales of curious experiments and triumphant accidents, the very ingredients that have shaped Glenmorangie’s modern identity. It becomes evident that for him, the craft is as much emotional as it is empirical—a place where science and imagination meet to whisky. His philosophy begins with a simple provocation: “What if…?” That question drives everything from Glenmorangie A Tale of Spices, inspired by the rainbow hues and fragrant aromas of spice markets he has wandered through across the world, to his boldest frontier yet, the Lighthouse innovation distillery. “I’m always looking to bring new possibilities to single malt. My main source of excitement for the future is our Lighthouse innovation distillery, where I let my imagination run wild. The distillery’s state-of-the-art equipment allows us to conduct a whole variety of spirit-led experiments, in pursuit of new and extraordinary flavours, and I’m intrigued about the possibilities it opens up."

Even when reimagining The Original into a 12-year expression, he mentions, “We wanted to enhance it, not reinvent it. Through extensive trials and blind tastings, we found that two extra years of maturation brought new depth, creaminess, and complexity to the whisky.” This is the direction he champions.

In this conversation, he speaks about whisky led by emotion, imagination as the new luxury, and Glenmorangie’s vision for the future of flavour.

Whisky collectors have long tied whisky to age statements. What separates a good whisky from a truly great one?

For me, what really matters is the taste of a whisky, not the number on the bottle. At Glenmorangie, we work with age statements when they serve the whisky’s story, but we also create non-age-statement whiskies like Glenmorangie Signet or the whiskies in our imaginative ‘A Tale of…’ series. So, it is all of the above, but also a ‘feeling’ that is difficult to describe.

Are today’s sophisticated whisky drinkers influencing Glenmorangie’s creative direction?

We’re seeing that modern whisky drinkers today in India, and across the world, have more curiosity and appreciation for single malts than perhaps ever before.

Our role is to continue offering accessible whiskies like The Original 12 Years Old, which gives a sense of depth and discovery, alongside more luxurious expressions such as Glenmorangie The Infinita 18 Years Old, so people can explore that world at their own pace. The transformation of The Original into a 12-year-old whisky was not just about changing the age, but was also about augmenting the consumer's experience of drinking Glenmorangie.

Whisky collecting is booming today. In your view, what makes a whisky collectible?

For a whisky to become truly collectible, it needs resonance beyond rarity. Of course, rarity matters, but what really gives a bottle lasting value is the moment in time when it was created, what inspired it, how it was made, and the story it carries. Whether a bottle ends up in a collection or not, I hope that at some point someone will open it and enjoy the flavours inside.

What excites you most about the Indian whisky connoisseur?

India has always fascinated me—the passion, the curiosity, the appetite for quality is extraordinary. I think modern whisky lovers in India are seeking authenticity and quality, paired with imagination. They want to understand the story behind what’s in their glass. As Indian whisky culture grows more premium and sophisticated, Glenmorangie is offering whiskies that speak to craft, creativity, and a little bit of magic.

Younger drinkers seem more driven by experiences than age statements. Do you see this reflected globally?

Yes. Today’s whisky drinkers are more diverse and informed than ever. You see younger audiences, and people from all backgrounds exploring single malts with genuine curiosity and appreciation. They ask insightful questions about production, sustainability, and provenance. And since we prioritise flavour, craft and authenticity at Glenmorangie, we welcome that.

For a young collector starting their journey, where should they begin?

I’d always recommend starting with The Original 12 Years Old, the signature expression of our elegant style. Then trace that hallmark elegance through the years, with a taste of our endlessly complex The Infinita 18 Years Old and finally, The Altus 25 Years Old. Glenmorangie Signet is certainly one of the most personal expressions to me, and of course, Ardbeg Uigeadail, my first creation for the Ardbeg range.

Do you collect anything yourself that reveals your own approach to connoisseurship?

While I’m an ardent lover of single malt, wine is my other great passion, and I do have a modest collection at home! I often take inspiration from wine when it comes to creating new whiskies. Last year, for example, we unveiled our Pursuit of Passion Wine Cask Collection. This trio of exceptionally aged whiskies charts my travels through some of Europe’s most acclaimed wine regions in search of prized casks in which to finish Glenmorangie.